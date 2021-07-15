Week 3: Thai-Style Chicken Thigh with Tomato Salad

Active time: 25 minutes
Total time: 60 minutes
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
— 4 tablespoons fresh basil, divided
— 4 tablespoons fresh cilantro, divided
— 1 tablespoon fresh ginger root
— 1 tablespoon brown sugar
— 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce— 2 tablespoons olive oil
— 1 tablespoon minced garlic
— 1 tablespoon sriracha sauce
— 1 tablespoon fish sauce (or Worcestershire sauce)
— Large zip-top bag
— 1 lb bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
— 4 medium Hanover tomatoes
— Cooking spray
Steps:
1. Chop basil and cilantro coarsely; peel and grate ginger. Combine 3 tablespoons basil, 3 tablespoons cilantro, ginger, brown sugar, soy sauce, olive oil, garlic, sriracha sauce, and fish sauce until blended. Reserve one-half marinade.
2. Place remaining half marinade in bag; add chicken (wash hands), seal bag tightly, and knead to coat. Let stand 30 minutes (or overnight) to marinate.
3. Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium. Chop tomatoes and toss with reserved marinade to coat.
4. Coat chicken with spray (discard marinade); grill 8–10 minutes on each side, turning often, until grill-marked and 165°F. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon each basil and cilantro before serving with tomato salad.