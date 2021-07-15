 Skip to main content
Week 3: Thai-Style Chicken Thigh with Tomato Salad
Publix Aprons Cooking School

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 60 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

— 4 tablespoons fresh basil, divided

— 4 tablespoons fresh cilantro, divided

— 1 tablespoon fresh ginger root

— 1 tablespoon brown sugar

— 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce— 2 tablespoons olive oil

— 1 tablespoon minced garlic

— 1 tablespoon sriracha sauce

— 1 tablespoon fish sauce (or Worcestershire sauce)

— Large zip-top bag

— 1 lb bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

— 4 medium Hanover tomatoes

— Cooking spray

Steps:

1. Chop basil and cilantro coarsely; peel and grate ginger. Combine 3 tablespoons basil, 3 tablespoons cilantro, ginger, brown sugar, soy sauce, olive oil, garlic, sriracha sauce, and fish sauce until blended. Reserve one-half marinade.

2. Place remaining half marinade in bag; add chicken (wash hands), seal bag tightly, and knead to coat. Let stand 30 minutes (or overnight) to marinate.

3. Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium. Chop tomatoes and toss with reserved marinade to coat.

4. Coat chicken with spray (discard marinade); grill 8–10 minutes on each side, turning often, until grill-marked and 165°F. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon each basil and cilantro before serving with tomato salad.

Tomatomonth

Publix Celebrates Hanover Tomato Month

Celebrate Hanover Tomato Month with Publix Aprons Cooking School. Join us every Thursday as we showcase recipes featuring Hanover Tomatoes.

Learn more about Publix Aprons Cooking School and view our schedule of events.

5400 Wyndham Forest Drive, Glen Allen, VA 23059

(804) 527-1498

