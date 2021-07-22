Week 4: Flaxseed Salmon with Cucumber-Tomato Salsa

Add water and 1/4 teaspoon seasoning and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low; simmer 18–20 minutes until water is absorbed and rice is tender.

2. Meanwhile, juice lemon (3 tablespoons) and lime (2 tablespoons). Chop tomatoes and cucumber (1 cup) into small cubes. Chop cilantro coarsely (1/2 cup). Combine tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro, lime juice, green onions, pepper sauce, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper until blended; set salsa aside. Combine flaxseed and bread crumbs.

3. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Season salmon with remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and seasoning, then drizzle with lemon juice. Rub top of salmon with flaxseed mixture, pressing with fingertips to coat evenly (wash hands).

4. Pour oil in pan, then add salmon; cook 3–4 minutes on each side until flesh is opaque and separates easily. Top with salsa and serve with rice.