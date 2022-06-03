 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Expresso

Expresso

My name is Espresso and Ia m a male poodle around 8 to 10 years old and weighing 10 lbs.... View on PetFinder

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News