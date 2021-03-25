Factors to consider when accepting a job offer

It has been a grueling journey. The applications, the research, the company visits have paid off, and a job offer is on the table. You realize there is another hurdle to leap. This hurdle is a very important decision that will bind all you have worked for up to that level. The level is none other than the all-time career question. Is the offer good enough to accept, or should you propose a counteroffer? Both offers are appealing; which of the two should you accept?
It is a balancing act that is neither easy nor hard but one that is so overwhelming. For many job seekers, there is a concept of being blinded by the great salary offer. To ensure the pay is enough being more than just the salary. This does not mean that you downplay the decisive capacity of salary to accept the offer, but other perks are almost as equally important. Salary will cover your monthly bills, but other employment perks are equally important to be put under consideration when accepting the job offer
Here are some aspects to consider on whether the job offer is worth the acceptance.
Evaluate the job description
You have received the job offer. Are you comfortable with your job description? Does your new role and duties excite you? On evaluating your job description, don't feel too pressed to accept the offer if you may need some more time to evaluate and respond later. If you are not satisfied, you can politely request more time to evaluate whether the job is credible for your career growth.
Check the perks and benefits
The paycheck may be big but don't be confused by it. The paycheck is only part of a larger equation which you should consider all together. The equation should represent other employment perks such as a retirement scheme, health insurance, vacation, sick leave, and life insurance. It is imperative to review these employment perks and evaluate whether this is what you and your family require at that particular level of your living standards.
Compare the offer to the average market rate
With the competition experienced in the job market, there are various online career evaluation platforms. These platforms have aided job seekers to evaluate the received offers against the market rate. Do your salary research on sites such as Glassdoor.com or Payscale.com. This will help you do some comparative analysis on the offer versus market rate to ensure you don't accept a raw deal.
The culture
It isn't easy to fully know a company's culture till you work there. But gaining some credible information is also not of reach. You can also acquire information on the company or organizational culture by asking relevant questions to the panel during the interviews or seeking out information from the company's former employees within your networks and connections. LinkedIn can be a good platform to begin with. The questions on the culture that you could ask yourself include:
• Is the culture in sync with your values?
• Are the issues the company prioritizes in tandem with your expectations?
With those questions in mind, your observation of the workplace and due diligence performed, you can make a well-informed decision.
Career growth prospects
The job market is dynamic, and the career blunder you should avoid is landing a job with no prospects. It is important to evaluate the job offer by looking at the benefits it will provide to your career growth. Before accepting a job offer, be on the lookout for future networking opportunities, credible and relevant working experience, chances of career promotion, training, and job appraisal opportunities.
All the factors discussed are important to consider before deciding to accept the job offer. Beyond these, you should give personal importance and preference based on your priorities when getting the offer.