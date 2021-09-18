Fall rarely makes it on the first try

Fall fans may relish the cooler air set to arrive next week, but another hot spell is inevitable. Richmond usually gets several summerlike days (highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s)after the Sept. 22 equinox. We had 11 such days in 2019, but two in 2020.
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
