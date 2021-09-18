 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall rarely makes it on the first try
0 Comments

Fall rarely makes it on the first try

  • 0

Fall fans may relish the cooler air set to arrive next week, but another hot spell is inevitable. Richmond usually gets several summerlike days (highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s)after the Sept. 22 equinox. We had 11 such days in 2019, but two in 2020.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News