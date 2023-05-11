MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins returned infielder Kyle Farmer from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the injured list on Wednesday, four weeks after he was hit by a pitch in the face and needed oral surgery.

Third baseman Jose Miranda was sent to Triple-A St. Paul to make room for Farmer before Minnesota's game against San Diego.

Farmer missed 24 games while recovering physically and mentally from the errant 92 mph fastball thrown by Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito that caused a laceration around his lower lip and knocked four teeth out of alignment. The 32-year old Farmer, who is in his first season with the Twins, went 4 for 13 with two doubles and a home run in four games of his rehab assignment with St. Paul.