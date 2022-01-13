Fastest trains in the world

Trains have been a popular form of transportation since the 19th century. But as nations began building more railways, they also wanted to build faster trains. A high-speed rail is usually defined as one that operates at speeds of more than 124 mph. The first high-speed rail system — known as the bullet train — was developed in Japan in 1964. Since then, many countries, especially in Europe and Asia, have developed high-speed trains to connect major cities. China has become a world leader and has the world’s longest high-speed railway network. Here is a look into some of the world’s fastest trains, whether by maximum operational speed or top recorded speed.
High-speed trains in operation While some trains have the capability to travel faster, as proved in tests, there are limits to their actual operating speeds.
The United Kingdom: The Eurostar e320 trains started commercial operations in 2015. They travel at speeds up to 199 mph. The trains run on the London-Paris-Brussels line, traversing the Eurotunnel between the U.K. and mainland Europe.
Morocco: In 2018, Africa gained its first high-speed railway with the opening of the Al-Boraq line in Morocco. During pre-service tests in 2017, one of the trains reached 222 mph, which is more than twice the speed of any other trains currently running in Africa. The Al-Boraq train now holds the African rail speed record.
Japan: Japan introduced the world to high-speed railways in 1964 and continues to be a global leader with its Shinkansen lines. While most Shinkansen currently operate at a maximum of 186 mph, the E5 trains of Japan Railways East (JR East) run at up to 199 mph.
France: France is the long-time holder of the world speed record for conventional trains, set at 357 mph in 2007. That’s almost double the normal scheduled maximum of Train a Grand Vitesse (TGV) services. The high-speed lines throughout France have trains running at up to 199 mph on some routes.
South Korea: Since 2004, South Korea has quickly expanded its network of high-speed railway. KTX trains can operate at up to 205 mph, although the usual limit is 190 mph.
Germany: Germany’s InterCity Express (ICE) brand covers a large group of fast trains, but the fastest is the ICE3, which has been around since 1999. The normal operating speed for an ICE3 is 186 mph, but the trains are authorized to run at up to 205 mph when running late.
Spain: Spain has built Europe’s longest network of dedicated long-distance lines. The S-103 is an AVE (Alta Velocidad Espana, which means Spanish High Speed) train. In 2006, a S-103 reached 251 mph, a world record at the time for an unmodified commercial passenger train.
Spain’s Talgo 350 high-speed train started operations in 2005. During tests, it reached a top speed of 227 mph.
Italy: The Italian State Railways’ Frecciarossa high-speed trains were introduced in 2017 as a response to a privately owned rival, the AGV Italo. Both trains are authorized for a maximum commercial speed of 224 mph. These trains travel through Italian hot spots like Milan, Florence, Rome and Venice.
Fastest train in commercial use
China: The world’s fastest public train is China’s Shanghai Maglev (right). It is currently the only train in the world using magnetic levitation rather than conventional steel wheels. The 19-mile trip between Longyang Road Station and Pudong International Airport takes the train no more than 8 minutes, while it reaches up to 268 mph.
China has built more than 24,000 miles of high-speed rail since 2008, accounting for more than two-thirds of the world’s total. The Harmony CRH 380A and the CR400 Fuxing Hao are also high-speed trains from China.
Maglev trains
Maglev is an abbreviation of “magnetic levitation.” This type of train appears to be floating due to an electromagnetic force that moves it without touching the ground.
The big difference between a maglev train and a conventional train is the type of engine. Instead of using fossil fuels, the maglev train is propelled by the magnetic field created by electrified coils in the guideway walls and the track. This means that these trains don’t produce any waste gas.
Maglev trains also have a lower energy consumption. Because they don’t touch the railway line, they also provide a smooth, friction-free ride, and they are quieter than other trains.
Currently, there is only one maglev line in commercial use, but several new networks are under construction.
Fastest train in testing
The L0 Series Maglev (above) is a Japanese train that is currently being developed and tested for commercial use. It holds the land speed record for rail vehicles, with a top recorded speed of 374 mph.
The first segment (Tokyo to Nagoya) is set to open in 2027. When completed, the L0 Series will run at a maximum operating speed of 310 mph.
Other fast trains
China introduced a new high-speed maglev train in July 2021. CRRC Qingdao Sifang 2021 Maglev is a maglev bullet train that can reach speeds of 373 mph. The train is currently in production.