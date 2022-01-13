Fastest trains in the world

Trains have been a popular form of transportation since the 19th century. But as nations began building more railways, they also wanted to build faster trains. A high-speed rail is usually defined as one that operates at speeds of more than 124 mph. The first high-speed rail system — known as the bullet train — was developed in Japan in 1964. Since then, many countries, especially in Europe and Asia, have developed high-speed trains to connect major cities. China has become a world leader and has the world’s longest high-speed railway network. Here is a look into some of the world’s fastest trains, whether by maximum operational speed or top recorded speed.

High-speed trains in operation While some trains have the capability to travel faster, as proved in tests, there are limits to their actual operating speeds.

The United Kingdom: The Eurostar e320 trains started commercial operations in 2015. They travel at speeds up to 199 mph. The trains run on the London-Paris-Brussels line, traversing the Eurotunnel between the U.K. and mainland Europe.