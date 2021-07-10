 Skip to main content
Fay sideswiped eastern Va. one year ago
Fay sideswiped eastern Va. one year ago

Elsa just went down as the earliest “E” storm in Atlantic records. But there aren’t signs of another storm in the near future, so 2021 now falls behind last year’s bewildering pace. Tropical Storm Fay formed on July 9, 2020, and grazed Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

