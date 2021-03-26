Faye Flam column: Reopening as COVID-19 fades is not a science

The accelerating reopening of businesses in the U.S. doesn’t violate “the science” of COVID-19.

Some individual scientists are warning of increased virus deaths associated with these choices, but there’s no science that precisely can tell us how to balance public health with other human needs. Some people want to minimize COVID-19 cases at all costs — but that’s a moral stance. It’s not “the science.”

Yet as tension grows over governors’ decisions to reopen restaurants, gyms and other venues, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), not only warned that the U.S. could see a surge in new cases, but also pleaded with Americans to continue with public health measures like masks, solitude and avoiding travel.

This sort of public health advice conflates science, morality, values and partisan politics. We’ve seen too much of it in the past 12 months.

Risk communication consultant Peter Sandman made the distinction this way: “I am simply not interested in an epidemiologist’s opinion on whether schools should be reopened. I’m interested in an epidemiologist’s opinion on how much more the virus will spread if schools are reopened. Whether schools should be reopened — that’s not their field. It bothers me when they try to pretend that it is.”