FBI chief warns of threat of domestic violent extremism
VCU announced Sunday it has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity. Similarly, the Delta Chi national office issued a cease-and-desist order to its VCU chapter Saturday.
Pamela O’Berry, Chesterfield County’s longest-serving Black judge, has lost her bid for a third, six-year term after two of the county’s three…
The cleanup unfolded on a day when First Lady Jill Biden was touring the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center, a few blocks away. A widely shared post circulating on social media late Wednesday drew a link between Biden’s visit and what happened at the Coliseum.
Lowe's planning 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center in Hanover; neighbors worried about traffic and other issues
Home improvements retailer Lowe’s is planning to put a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center on the site of the former Camptown Races pr…
A 33-year veteran with Henrico County police who was captain of the department's Special Operations group has been identified as the pedestria…
After months of disagreement, the Virginia Republican Party’s governing body agreed Tuesday night on a method to nominate statewide candidates…
A suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henrico County police captain on Saturday is in police custody on two felony charges.
Richmond police said a woman who had been reported missing last month by Henrico County is dead after being found in a car near Whitcomb Court.
Douglas Southall Freeman feared that interracial marriage would cause “pollutions of blood.” He praised involuntary sterilization for its “ben…
Teachers, state employees and state-supported local employees would receive raises of 5% in the next fiscal year, with additional money for st…