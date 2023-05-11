Inflation remains unacceptably high and is no longer making much progress toward the Federal Reserve's 2% target, a top Fed official said Wednesday, hours after price data for April were released.

In an interview, Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said he is also seeing signs that banks in his region — which includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia — are slowing their lending. It isn't yet clear, he said, what consequences that trend might have on the economy.