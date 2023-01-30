Lawsuit settled against Powhatan authorities who investigated alleged hate crime against Black teen

A federal civil rights lawsuit filed against Powhatan County authorities by the parents of a Black teen who was marked with racial slurs while unconscious at a September 2020 party has been settled for $15,000 without any admission of liability by the sheriff or commonwealth’s attorney.

The terms of the confidential agreement also call for the defendants to write a letter to the Virginia Victims Fund requesting an award be granted to Jerry Chambers Jr., as a result of the abuse. The fund is a program created to help victims of violent crime with out-of-pocket expenses.

In addition, the agreement calls for Powhatan authorities to provide the Chambers family with the law enforcement report of the incident, and to make available for viewing any cellphone video of the incident collected from witnesses.

The agreement was reached in December after the parties participated in a settlement conference with U.S. District Court Judge David J. Novak. The lawsuit was then dismissed with prejudice, meaning the Chambers family cannot refile the same claim.

Jerry and Kristle Chambers filed suit on behalf of their son in September, alleging the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office deprived them of due process and equal protection of the law under the 14th Amendment because they are Black. They claimed authorities mishandled the investigation and were “racially insensitive.”

The couple filed the action as pro se litigants, representing themselves without an attorney.

Attorneys representing Sheriff Brad Nunnally and Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Cerullo declined to comment on the settlement, as did an attorney appointed to represent the Chambers family.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed in court records, but the Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained a copy of the agreement, which is considered a public record, from the Division of Risk Management under the Virginia Department of Treasury.

The Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had denied the family’s claims and asserted their investigation of the incident was complete and thorough. After a conflict with a family advocate arose, then-Powhatan Commonwealth’s Attorney Richard Cox asked the court to appoint a special prosecutor, and an attorney in the Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office was selected to further investigate. The FBI was also contacted.

In October, Petersburg Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Lee announced he had ended the probe without charges after he was told that Jerry Chambers Jr. was unable to participate in the investigation due to a medical issue.

In their lawsuit, the teen’s parents said their son, now over 18, was unwell as a result of the alleged hate crime and was suffering from mental health problems that required multiple hospitalizations. The parents were appointed their son’s legal guardian after he was declared an incapacitated adult.

“After reviewing everything and the totality of the situation, we declined to prosecute,” Lee said at the time.

Lee confirmed he had convened a grand jury to look into the matter, and the panel met on at least one occasion. He said he was never allowed to interview the teen to get his account of what occurred.

Lee said he based his decision to end the investigation on a letter he received from Richmond attorney JeRoyd W. Greene III, a lawyer hired by the Chambers family to represent the young man’s legal interests. In the letter, Lee said Greene stated his client would not be able to participate in any meetings, hearings or functions for the foreseeable future due to his medical condition.

The teen’s parents and family advocate disputed that, and said he was able to testify before the grand jury.

At a May 2, 2022, rally, Chambers Jr. spoke in front of 100 people during a news conference and talked about the impact the incident had on his life — an impact that included a suicide attempt. He alleged that law enforcement refused “to do their job.”

Nunnally said last year that a department investigation determined that during the Sept. 23, 2020, party — held at a residence in the 2600 block of Pilkington Road being rented by a 19-year-old man — mostly white teenage attendees wrote racial slurs and a swastika, among other offensive markings, with a marker on Chambers Jr. while he was unconscious and intoxicated.

They also draped him with a Confederate flag while he was sitting hunched over a toilet and took multiple pictures of the teen before distributing them via social media.

One photo depicts the teen asleep or unconscious on a couch with the N-word, the letters KKK, a sexually graphic drawing, and the phrases “F--- BLM” and “White Lives Matter” scrawled on his head. A sex toy was placed near his neck.

Powhatan sheriff’s investigators conducted interviews with some of the participants, and learned that similar behavior occurred at earlier gatherings at the house. Investigators were told attendees would write graffiti on people and take comprising pictures of them “in what they considered a party joke,” the sheriff said.

Chambers Jr. was 16 at the time, and had been given permission by his parents to spend the night at his friend and teammate’s house, according to the parents’ lawsuit. At the time, he was a new student at Benedictine College Preparatory school and an active member of several sports teams there.

Nunnally said the subjects responsible were identified but criminal warrants for misdemeanor assault could not be obtained because the statute of limitations had exceeded the statutory cap of one year.

Powhatan authorities said the investigation was delayed for more than a year because Chambers Jr.’s parents initially declined to file a report or proceed with a criminal investigation. The family disputes this.

Nunnally said the teen’s parents came to the Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 14, 2020, to report their son had been assaulted. They showed to a deputy a couple of photos they found on their son’s cellphone, but were uncertain whether they wanted to file a report due to concerns “about the legal process,” the sheriff said.

However, the deputy encouraged them to meet with Powhatan’s chief prosecutor to discuss their concerns. The deputy scheduled an appointment for the following morning, but the parents did not show up. The parents subsequently were contacted twice and, both times, they declined to proceed with an investigation, the sheriff said.

Fifteen months later, on Dec. 3, 2021, the parents returned to the Sheriff’s Office and said they would now like to file a police report and proceed with an investigation, Nunnally said.

Nonetheless, the teen’s parents said last year that their son “swiftly reported the incident” but received no victim support, and for more than a year the family “waited patiently for law enforcement to follow the law and do their job, but they failed to do so.”

PHOTOS: Recognize these Richmond-area places?