 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Finger Lickin' Good

Finger Lickin' Good

Meet Finger Lickin' Good! Want to know how he got that name? He's responsible for the 2022 Chicken Massacre. Yep,... View on PetFinder

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News