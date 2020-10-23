Richmond Fire and Emergency Services graduated 12 recruits at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on Friday during its 100th graduation ceremony. The new probationary firefighters received their badges and had them pinned on by family members during the event, which was attended by Mayor Levar Stoney and members of the City Council. “Remember your reason of why you chose Richmond Fire,” Christine Richardson, battalion chief of training, told recruits upon the ceremony’s completion. The department was founded in 1858 and celebrates its 162nd birthday this Sunday.
Fire graduation wildlines
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Actor Sam Elliott lent his voice to a Joe Biden campaign video that aired during the World Series Tuesday and became a Twitter magnet. See the ad and responses to it.
DETROIT - A Michigan woman says she woke up to someone urinating on her while she was on a Delta flight home to Detroit from Las Vegas. That someone happened to be a well-known North Carolina pastor, according to a report from WJBK-TV, FOX 2 News.
UPDATE: 5 hurt - including 3 JMU students - in blast at Harrisonburg shopping center near finish line for race
At least five people, including three college students, were injured Saturday morning in an explosion at a shopping center in Harrisonburg, ac…
After a player was dismissed from practice for discipline, he returned with family members who allegedly initiated an altercation with an assistant coach.
Anyone who attended a recent concert at a Henrico restaurant should quarantine, health officials say
The Henrico County Health District reported Thursday that it’s investigating a COVID-19 outbreak associated with an Oct. 9 live music event at…
Anyone who attended a recent concert at a Henrico restaurant should quarantine, health officials say
The Henrico County Health District reported Thursday that it’s investigating a COVID-19 outbreak associated with an Oct. 9 live music event at…
When the coronavirus pandemic forced the world to shut down in March, Lucy Wade, then a kindergartner with Chesterfield County Public Schools,…
Doses of an eventual COVID-19 vaccine are expected to make their way to Virginia just days after federal regulators clear the serum, and prepa…
Episcopal retreat offers a home to Richmond-based Underground Kitchen while looking toward the future
Roslyn — the 120-acre Episcopal retreat and conference center on River Road in Henrico County that has served as a spiritual oasis for nearly …
UPDATE: 5 hurt - including 3 JMU students - in blast at Harrisonburg shopping center near finish line for race
At least five people, including three college students, were injured Saturday morning in an explosion at a shopping center in Harrisonburg, ac…