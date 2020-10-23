Fire graduation wildlines

Richmond Fire and Emergency Services graduated 12 recruits at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on Friday during its 100th graduation ceremony. The new probationary firefighters received their badges and had them pinned on by family members during the event, which was attended by Mayor Levar Stoney and members of the City Council. “Remember your reason of why you chose Richmond Fire,” Christine Richardson, battalion chief of training, told recruits upon the ceremony’s completion. The department was founded in 1858 and celebrates its 162nd birthday this Sunday.