Fireworks wildline
celebrating america

Fireworks wildline

Richmond held its July Fourth fireworks display at Dogwood Dell on Sunday. The city invited people to watch the celebration of America’s birthday from the space in front of the Carillon and from the Shields, Swan and Fountain lake areas. The event didn’t offer entertainment or food vendors this year and seating in the amphitheater was unavailable because of the large size of the fireworks shells.

