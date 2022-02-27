First Jan. 6 trial tests claims of juror bias in nation's capital

WASHINGTON — The first criminal trial arising from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to begin this week, but defendant Guy Wesley Reffitt of Texas won’t be the only person facing a public verdict once proceedings begin.{/div}{div class=”ng-binding”}On Monday, the views of 80 unnamed D.C. residents summoned as potential jurors will also undergo close scrutiny at a federal courthouse in downtown Washington, where some defense attorneys have argued for months that the roughly 750 individuals federally charged in the Capitol riot cannot receive a fair trial.

Seeking to move their cases or at least their trials elsewhere, defense counsel say the pool of potential jurors in the nation’s capital is hopelessly tainted. Their reasons cited include pretrial publicity; the large presence of federal employees; and the fact that the heavily Democratic city voted for President Joe Biden over former president Donald Trump by a greater share in the 2020 election than residents in any other federal court division.

“District residents see themselves as victims of the events which transpired on January 6th,” attorney James E. Monroe summarized last year in seeking a change of venue for Thomas Webster, a former New York police officer and Marine who has pleaded not guilty to assaulting police with a metal pole bearing the Marine Corps flag.

Claims that an entire jury pool harbor “extreme prejudice” and even hostility toward a defendant are not unusual in high-profile prosecutions. Judges routinely reject them on the bedrock principles that defendants face trial where a crime occurs and that skilled lawyers and judges can weed out and prevent juror bias — even in notorious cases such as the 2013 Boston Marathon terrorist bombing or politically sensitive ones such as those in the Washington area concerning top advisers to presidents.

The attack on the Capitol came after a rally outside the White House, at which then-President Trump urged supporters to march to Congress. Pro-Trump rioters injured scores of police officers and ransacked Capitol offices, forcing the evacuation of Congress and temporarily halting its certification of Biden’s 2020 election victory.

In support of their claims, some Jan. 6 defendants cite data — at least in the form of opinion surveys by reputable pollsters hired by defense jury experts — showing that while 80% of D.C. residents think defendants will receive a fair trial in the District, 1 in 5 admit that they would have their doubts if they were the ones charged, and 1 in 10 don’t believe trials will be fair.

In Reffitt’s matter, U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich in October rejected a request to move the case of the Texas man, who is accused of transporting firearms to Washington for unlawful use in the Capitol attack and threatening his children if they turned him in to authorities. But the judge said Reffitt’s defense could ask again if many potential jurors are disqualified for potential prejudice during jury selection.

The question is not what potential jurors know about the Capitol breach or think about defendants in general but whether they are so biased against an individual that they cannot be impartial in deciding his or her charges, said Friedrich, a Trump appointee who previously served as a federal prosecutor, Senate Judiciary Committee staffer and White House associate counsel for George W. Bush.

Reffitt to date had not “demonstrated that the jury pool in this district is presumptively biased against him,” the judge said.