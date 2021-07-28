Fish with Chorizo Tomato Sauce

Total time: 30 minutes
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
— 1 shallot
— 2 medium Hanover tomatoes
— 3 oz cured chorizo
— 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
— 2 tablespoons capers
— 2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
— 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
— 4 (6 oz) flaky fish fillets (such as orange roughy, tilapia, or flounder; about 1 1/2 lb)
— 1/2 cup white wine (or chicken stock)
— 1 tablespoon fresh oregano
Steps:
1. Dice shallot (2 tablespoons). Chop tomatoes and chorizo coarsely. Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add shallots, capers, and chorizo; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until shallots have softened.
2. Stir in tomatoes, Italian seasoning, and red pepper; cook and stir 8–10 more minutes until tomatoes have softened and are saucy. 3. Reduce heat to medium-low. Nestle fish into sauce (wash hands), pour wine over fish, and cover; simmer 5–6 minutes until fish is opaque and separates easily. Meanwhile, mince oregano. Spoon sauce over fish and sprinkle with oregano.