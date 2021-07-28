Fish with Chorizo Tomato Sauce

1. Dice shallot (2 tablespoons). Chop tomatoes and chorizo coarsely. Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add shallots, capers, and chorizo; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until shallots have softened.

2. Stir in tomatoes, Italian seasoning, and red pepper; cook and stir 8–10 more minutes until tomatoes have softened and are saucy. 3. Reduce heat to medium-low. Nestle fish into sauce (wash hands), pour wine over fish, and cover; simmer 5–6 minutes until fish is opaque and separates easily. Meanwhile, mince oregano. Spoon sauce over fish and sprinkle with oregano.