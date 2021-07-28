 Skip to main content
Fish with Chorizo Tomato Sauce
Publix - Hanover Tomato week 5

Total time: 30 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

— 1 shallot

— 2 medium Hanover tomatoes

— 3 oz cured chorizo

— 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

— 2 tablespoons capers

— 2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

— 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

— 4 (6 oz) flaky fish fillets (such as orange roughy, tilapia, or flounder; about 1 1/2 lb)

— 1/2 cup white wine (or chicken stock)

— 1 tablespoon fresh oregano

Steps:

1. Dice shallot (2 tablespoons). Chop tomatoes and chorizo coarsely. Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add shallots, capers, and chorizo; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until shallots have softened.

2. Stir in tomatoes, Italian seasoning, and red pepper; cook and stir 8–10 more minutes until tomatoes have softened and are saucy. 3. Reduce heat to medium-low. Nestle fish into sauce (wash hands), pour wine over fish, and cover; simmer 5–6 minutes until fish is opaque and separates easily. Meanwhile, mince oregano. Spoon sauce over fish and sprinkle with oregano.

Serve

