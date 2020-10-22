Fishing report

lake country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir dropped below 300 feet range earlier this week, and Lake Gaston was just below 200 feet. Water temperatures were in the lower to mid 70s across the lakes.
Largemouth bass and some stripers that are mixed in have been cooperating in some mid-lake creeks on Kerr Reservoir. These fish have been hitting topwater lures, such as poppers and walking baits, on and around rocky points, particularly in secondary creeks about halfway back. Major creeks such as Panhandle, Butchers and Carter are good places to check for these fish, along with secondary arms such as Tates and Rocky Branches are good as well.
With baitfish moving back into the creeks and into the shallows, more and more gamefish are moving shallow. The key this time of year is covering water and continuing to move to locate the best combination of bait and fish. It is always advisable to have a follow up lure tied on when throwing a topwater lure in case a fish hits and misses, anglers can throw a soft plastic into the spot to catch the fish.
It is a moving-bait time of year, so in addition to topwaters, crankbaits are hard to beat right now. From the early fall until mid winter, crankbaits are a must-have lure in the fisherman's toolbox. Right now, preferred colors are more baitfish related such as white or pearl, and possibly with a small amount of chartreuse in the event of more stained water. Later in the fall, craw patterns will dominate.
While most fish are moving toward the shallows, some are still hanging deep. This includes crappie, particularly bigger ones, and many remain on brush in twenty or more feet of water. Anglers are using either a spoon or a jig and dropping these vertically over brush. Electronics remain key for determining which brush piles have schools of crappie, while determining which ones are biting still require a hook and line. Sometimes, fish just won't bite, even though the fish are there. Anglers have to decide whether to stick with the school or just move on. The more brush piles an angler has marked on his GPS, the better off they will be in finding schools.
Anglers seeking the catfish are often pulling corks and planar boards to catch the ones that are suspended with bait, or Santee Rigs for those on or near the bottom. Drifting is often a method of choice, if the wind is right. With these setups and the right conditions, bait can be pulled anywhere from a chosen depth where fish have been located all the way to the bottom.
chickahominy lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway's River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen's Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the mid to upper 60s in the central lower lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about 6 inches above the top of the dam, and the water was light brown and very slightly cloudy in the central lake, with much more murky water near windy shorelines.
Many blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats and in creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats or on channel edges, frequently near brush piles, and were becoming more active with cooler water. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and drop-offs in the main lake and were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Larger bluegill and shellcracker were in 5 to 12 feet of water on channel edges, frequently on wood cover. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, Nikko nymphs, flies, and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located along a few shorelines, around cypress trees, on flats, and on channel edges, especially near the mouths of creeks. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Tom Porter caught 28 crappie, four bluegill, one pickerel, one blue cat and one bass.
Green Top Report
Saltwater: Keeper-sized rockfish are being caught inside the Rappahannock River, its tributaries and many places in the Chesapeake Bay. In the rivers, two ounce tandem bucktails are working best for keepers.
A few folks are finding keepers along the CBBT structures at night. Casting lipless crankbaits to the rocks and current edges is usually productive. Swim baits and flukes are working along the light lines.
Anglers are enjoying a great speckled trout bite in many places inside the bay. Many are throwing four-inch paddle tail swim baits, topwaters and jerkbaits for specks of all sizes. A few places to mention are the Hampton area flats, the Piankatank River, Mobjack Bay, the Rappahannock River and Lynnhaven Inlet. Puppy drum and rockfish are also being caught by those targeting the trout.
When weather allows for the offshore boaters to venture out they are returning with good numbers of yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna and wahoo. October is also usually a good month for king mackerel.
Inshore boats in the Nags Head and Hatteras areas are doing well with speckled trout and puppy drum.
Surf anglers there are scoring sea mullet, speckled trout, puppy drum and good numbers of large red drum.
The piers have been attracting puppy drum, specks, black drum and some large spot.
Freshwater: Bass fishing is on the upswing. Much better results occurred over the weekend in several places. Twenty pounds won a one-day tournament at Kerr and 34 pounds was the winning two-day total in another event at Kerr. Topwater baits and crankbaits were at the forefront according to many.
Thirty-three pounds was the winning weight of the two-day finale on Anna. Crankbaits, swim baits, topwaters and soft plastics on shaky heads were listed as the main baits.
Crappie fishing has been good and continues to improve in these two lakes. Docks, bridges and brush piles are all producing.
The bass are biting on the tidal Rappahannock, also. It’s been taking 18-20 pounds to win lately.
The tidal James River and Chickahominy River continue to fish well and continue to improve. Areas with wood cover have been better, but never overlook the vegetation bite especially on the Chick.
The Benjamin Harrison Bridge usually attracts good amounts of keeper rockfish this time of year. Night time is almost always more productive during this time of year. Flukes and swim baits work well.
The upper James is looking good with the Westham gauge at 4.9 feet. Topwater action can be outstanding at this time. As the water cools, spinnerbaits and crankbaits tend to take over. Soft plastics on light jigs and Texas rigs should always be tied on. Big Bass jigs can also be the ticket at times during the fall.
— Compiled by Lily Betts