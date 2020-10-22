Fishing report

While most fish are moving toward the shallows, some are still hanging deep. This includes crappie, particularly bigger ones, and many remain on brush in twenty or more feet of water. Anglers are using either a spoon or a jig and dropping these vertically over brush. Electronics remain key for determining which brush piles have schools of crappie, while determining which ones are biting still require a hook and line. Sometimes, fish just won't bite, even though the fish are there. Anglers have to decide whether to stick with the school or just move on. The more brush piles an angler has marked on his GPS, the better off they will be in finding schools.

Anglers seeking the catfish are often pulling corks and planar boards to catch the ones that are suspended with bait, or Santee Rigs for those on or near the bottom. Drifting is often a method of choice, if the wind is right. With these setups and the right conditions, bait can be pulled anywhere from a chosen depth where fish have been located all the way to the bottom.

chickahominy lake