Fishing report

Lake Country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir was below 300 feet earlier this week, and Lake Gaston was just below 200. Water temperatures were in the low- to mid-70s across the lakes. With the incoming storm and the rainfall expected to the west, anglers should keep an eye on water levels the next few days.
Rocky points and shallow wood in the form of stumps and lay downs have been producing this week for the largemouth bass fishermen, particularly in mid-lake creeks on Kerr Reservoir. Over on Lake Gaston, shallow grass and boat docks gave up large numbers of bass last weekend to fishermen throwing jigs and pigs and weightless stickbaits.
Crankbaits and topwater lures such as poppers and walking baits are still working around rocky points, particularly in secondary creeks about halfway back. Major creeks on Gaston such as Pea Hill and Poplar are good places to check for these fish, and secondary arms and pockets are good as well. Gamefish are following baitfish into the creeks and into the shallows.
Covering a lot of water and continuing to move to locate the best combination of bait and fish is the ticket right now. Both moving-baits such as cranks and spinnerbaits are key, but so are soft plastics and jigs. But from the early fall until mid-winter, crankbaits probably catch more bass than any other lure. Later in the fall and early winter, craw patterns will dominate, but right now it is all about baitfish so shad patterns are most effective.
Crappie are moving shallow, but the bigger ones may still be deeper, and piles in 15 feet or more of water can be productive still. The best lures right now include a spoon or a jig, and these can be dropped vertically over brush. Jigs also can be cast to the brush, counted down, then slowly retrieved over the top. Electronics will reveal which piles have schools of fish. It is always advisable spending time locating new piles and marking them, because the more brushpiles an angler has marked on his GPS, the better their chances of locating one with a school of fish.
Drifting is a key technique for the cats this week, and anglers have been pulling corks and planar boards as well as Santee Rigs for those on or near the bottom. Drifting with the wind is often a method of choice, but anglers can also use their trolling motor if the wind isn’t right.
CHICKAHOMINY Lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the low- to mid-60s in the central lower lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about three inches above the top of the dam, and the water was light to medium brown and very slightly cloudy in the central lake, with much more murky water near windy shorelines.
Many blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats and in creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats or on channel edges, frequently near brush piles, and were becoming more active with cooler water. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and drop-offs in the main lake and, when active, were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Larger bluegill and shellcracker were in 5-12 feet of water on channel edges, frequently on wood cover. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located along a few shorelines, around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges, especially near the mouths of creeks. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway: Hudson Reese and Bobby Hall caught 21 crappie and two bluegill; Tricia Pearsall caught 18 bluegill, 22 crappie, three bass, one white perch and one shellcracker; Wayne Dementi and Brian Dementi caught 10 crappie, five white perch, three bluegill and one yellow perch. Tom Porter caught 21 crappie, 13 bluegill, three blue cats, one warmouth, one largemouth bass and one striped bass.
Lake level is normal and clear water temperature in the low-60’s. Water dropp ed into the mid-50s last week, but a warm trend has pushed the temperature up into the mid-60s. Storm surges from Hurricane Zeta is expected to push water over the dam into the lake from the river from the northeast wind effect.
Fishing has been good for bass, pickerel, bowfin, catfish and crappie. Several bass more than five pounds have been checked in on XL minnows, spinner baits, senkos, chatter baits and top water also have produced excellent results. Pickerel, bowfin and catfish have been very active on minnows. Several limits of crappie in the 11-14 inch range have been caught on brush piles in 8-10 feet of water on small minnows.
Notable catches: Gary Harmon on a three-day rental boat caught 80 fish on XL minnows: eight bass (three citations), 52 bowfin to nine pounds, 15 pickerel (one citation), 10 catfish, five yellow perch (two citations); Mark Acton, 14 fish on XL minnows: seven bass (6.3, 5.8), two pickerel, three bowfin and two catfish; Bob Tyson: 19-pound blue cat, 16-pound citation channel cat; Don Holts: 12 bass, four bowfin and four pickerel on XL minnows; Don Wheeler: limit crappie to 14 feet; Bill Scott: limit crappie to 13 feet; Jed Dickerson: 19.7-pound bag, 5.6 big fish; Ron McCluskey: 6.8-pound bass; Will Smith: 7.0-pound bass; Cody Price, rental boat: 14-pound flathead; 39-pound flathead; Don Holtz: 10 bass with XL minnows, three bowfin and three pickerel.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: The speckled trout bite is in full swing. Folks are getting out and catching quite a few—and some big ones at that. Anglers are reporting that Mirr-o-lures are working already. Usually the colder the water temps, the better the Mirr-o-lures work. However, the water is not cold. Other lures working well are the paddle-tailed swim baits and popping corks with Gulp! Shrimp, suspending jerkbaits and sometimes topwater baits still. Many of these are working for keeper puppy drum also.
Reports inside the Rappahannock River have plenty of folks catching lots of keeper rockfish. Trolling two-ounce bucktails with six-inch twister tails are popular. Weighted swim baits in the 4-6 inch sizes are also popular. Most of the rockfish catches are coming from within the rivers and smaller tributaries of the bay. Some anglers are reporting catching many different species while targeting the specks or rockfish.
There’s been a good sheepshead bite lately with the majority of larger fish being caught on cut crab. Look for the tautog bite to increase soon as some catches are already being made, also on cut crab.
The pier fishing along the Outer Banks has been very good the past couple days. There’s been lots of good-sized sea mullet caught. Sporadic runs of good-sized spot, some puppy drum and even the blow toads are showing up in good numbers. It’s been rough conditions for surf fishing, but that should change soon. Some of the offshore boaters went out this week and returned with some quality yellowfin tuna. The blackfin tuna are biting well when the boaters are able to get to them as are the wahoo. There’s been a few mahi caught also.
Freshwater: The upper James is cooling down and is at a great level for fall smallmouth. The level at this time is 5.39 inches at the Westham gauge. Crankbaits in crawfish patterns typically work well along with small spinnerbaits. Hair jigs and larger bass jigs are also a great option when the fish are not in a chasing mood.
The Chickahominy River continues to produce good fish, as 29 pounds was the total weight of a two-day event this past weekend. Another tournament on Sunday had a winning weight of 20 pounds. A tournament on Chick Lake was won with a 19-pound bag. A wide variety of baits continue to produce strikes—chatterbaits, spinnerbaits, swim baits and jigs are all working.
Seventeen pounds was the winning weight on the Potomac River over the weekend. So, it looks like the Potomac is starting to come back a little.
Tournaments on the local lakes are taking 16-20 pounds to win daily events. Kerr, Gaston and Anna are producing these weights regularly now. Many of the fish are and have moved shallow. However, there’s good fish still being caught from deeper brush and rocks, some of which are in the 15-30 foot depths.
The deeper sections of Gaston are producing good numbers of spotted bass. Shaky heads and drop shots are a good way to catch the spots. The stripers seem to be scattered in these lakes also. Catching limits is a little harder at this time. Topwater baits and smaller swim baits are excellent search baits. Shallow to mid depth flats are good places to start.
The crappie fishing continues to improve in these lakes as well as local ponds. The crappie have been grouping up on brush and the bridge pilings. Quality electronics will show the depths where the fish are holding. Side imaging has become invaluable in many cases for locating fish.
— Compiled by Lily Betts