Fishing report

Crappie are moving shallow, but the bigger ones may still be deeper, and piles in 15 feet or more of water can be productive still. The best lures right now include a spoon or a jig, and these can be dropped vertically over brush. Jigs also can be cast to the brush, counted down, then slowly retrieved over the top. Electronics will reveal which piles have schools of fish. It is always advisable spending time locating new piles and marking them, because the more brushpiles an angler has marked on his GPS, the better their chances of locating one with a school of fish.

Drifting is a key technique for the cats this week, and anglers have been pulling corks and planar boards as well as Santee Rigs for those on or near the bottom. Drifting with the wind is often a method of choice, but anglers can also use their trolling motor if the wind isn’t right.

CHICKAHOMINY Lake

Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the low- to mid-60s in the central lower lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about three inches above the top of the dam, and the water was light to medium brown and very slightly cloudy in the central lake, with much more murky water near windy shorelines.