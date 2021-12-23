Fishing report

Green Top Report

Saltwater: Lots of big rockfish are being caught right now. The bigger fish are being caught outside the rivers, such as the Chesapeake Bay proper. Several fish in the 50-pound range have been caught in the past week. Many are using live eels under floats or down lines. Some are finding diving birds and casting to them with light tackle.

Those staying in the rivers continue to do well with the rockfish, also. Inside the rivers, most are trolling or jigging. For jigging, ⅓-ounce bucktails or lead-head jigs with six-inch paddle tails have been good. The trollers are doing well with tandem rigs, stretch 25s and umbrella rigs. Trolling is popular outside the rivers also. It is common to see the majority of the bigger fish caught in the last two weeks of the year.