Fishing report

Green Top Report
Saltwater: Lots of big rockfish are being caught right now. The bigger fish are being caught outside the rivers, such as the Chesapeake Bay proper. Several fish in the 50-pound range have been caught in the past week. Many are using live eels under floats or down lines. Some are finding diving birds and casting to them with light tackle.
Those staying in the rivers continue to do well with the rockfish, also. Inside the rivers, most are trolling or jigging. For jigging, ⅓-ounce bucktails or lead-head jigs with six-inch paddle tails have been good. The trollers are doing well with tandem rigs, stretch 25s and umbrella rigs. Trolling is popular outside the rivers also. It is common to see the majority of the bigger fish caught in the last two weeks of the year.
Trout anglers are still enjoying good success, with many of the reported catches coming from within the Elizabeth River. As the water temperatures continue to drop, the Mirr-o-lure baits become more popular and are often productive. These baits, along with suspending jerkbaits, are trolled or cast with equal success. While fishing in the shallower waters of the rivers targeting the trout, some are finding puppy drum. The lower bay inlets have been producing pups and specks also. The Virginia Beach area has been good to Tommy Earle of Richmond, as he has been successful with quality pups lately.
As the bay rockfish season draws to a close, more bay anglers will turn their attention to the tautog. The lower bay structures will hold the togs through the winter, and they will continue to bite. The bigger togs, however, tend to get caught from ocean structures. The tautogs are willing participants; it’s finding the right bait that can be the challenge. Tautog prefer crab, which can be difficult to obtain during the winter. Fresh clam works well if crab cannot be found.
Another season coming to a close is the seabass season, which closes for recreational anglers Dec. 31. This bite is also typically better the last two weeks of the year. The deep drop charters continue to do well for the seabass.
Down further south in the Buxton area, surf anglers are reeling in grey trout, speckled trout, sea mullet and bluefish.
Freshwater: Crappie are biting well in the lakes and will usually continue doing so through the winter. Kerr Lake crappie are biting on the deeper brush. In the lower lake, where the water is clear, the 20- to 30-inch range is good. In the mid to upper sections, where the water is not as clear, they are relating to brush slightly shallower, in the 15- to 20-inch range. Kerr Lake elevation is currently 296.11 feet, slightly lower than the normal pool, which is 300 feet.
Lake Anna crappie are relating to deep brush and around bridge pilings. Stubbs Bridge is a popular hot spot, but most of the bridges are holding crappie. Anna stripers are mostly being found in the mid to upper sections. The areas from the splits to the second bridges are where many are being caught. Many of the Kerr stripers are being caught from the mid to lower sections, especially the Mill Creek to Nutbush section. Bass are being caught by a variety of baits and at various depths. The more popular offerings are A-rigs, crankbaits, swim baits and jerkbaits. Some prefer to fish slower and are doing well with jigs, particularly around rock structures.
The upper James River remains low and clear, as we have had little to no rain. The lack of current, low temps and clear water can make catching fish difficult right now. The lower James and Chickahominy are good options as the tide offers greater current and easier-to-find current edges. Many of the same baits are working in the rivers, as they are in the lakes. Blade baits such as the silver buddy are working well in the tidal rivers also.
Now is a great time to explore the smaller lakes in the area, as many of them hold large fish. Sandy River, Briery Creek and Swift Creek Reservoir are all worth the effort. Please be safe and always wear floatation devices.
