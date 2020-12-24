Fishing report

Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir remained high this week but was at least trending back down from a high of 306 feet to the mid-304 foot level. With the extreme degree of recent fluctuation, anglers are encouraged to check the latest water levels and conditions before heading to the lake. Both Kerr Reservoir and Lake Gaston have been unusually stained for weeks now, and in winter, time for clarification is typically extended. The best option is to target midlake creeks about halfway as these regions have the best colored water right now, and are less affected by incoming runoff. Kerr dam floodgates have been discharging over 25,000 cfs this week, more so than recently, and as a result Lake Gaston levels have pushed higher as well and often been above 200 feet. Water temperatures have been in the upper 40s in many locations, but some 50s are still possible depending on weather patterns and time of day.