Fishing report

CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake mid-day water temperatures were in the high 30’s throughout the lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about seven inches above the top of the dam and the water was medium brown. Some areas in the lower lake were relatively clear while many areas were moderately cloudy. Most areas up the lake were somewhat less cloudy.
Most blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in themain lake. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats, channel edges, or in channels. Most schools were not very active, but the occasional more active fish were hitting live minnows, small swim baits on drop shot rigs and small blade baits. White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and channels in the main lake and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs.
Larger bluegill and shellcracker were in channels, frequently on wood cover, but were mostly inactive. When active, bluegill and shellcracker hit live worms, Nikko nymphs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located along a few shorelines, around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Tom Porter had eight crappie, two yellow perch, a white perch, a roach minnow and a pickerel.
LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir remained high this week but was at least trending back down from a high of 306 feet to the mid-304 foot level. With the extreme degree of recent fluctuation, anglers are encouraged to check the latest water levels and conditions before heading to the lake. Both Kerr Reservoir and Lake Gaston have been unusually stained for weeks now, and in winter, time for clarification is typically extended. The best option is to target midlake creeks about halfway as these regions have the best colored water right now, and are less affected by incoming runoff. Kerr dam floodgates have been discharging over 25,000 cfs this week, more so than recently, and as a result Lake Gaston levels have pushed higher as well and often been above 200 feet. Water temperatures have been in the upper 40s in many locations, but some 50s are still possible depending on weather patterns and time of day.
The striper fishermen are out and reported mixed results, and most positive reports coming from following birds. Often, it can be difficult to locate working birds, so it pays to spend time on the water. Once located, anglers can ease up slowly and cast umbrella rigs, swimbaits or redfins. Good areas to check right now include North Bend, upper Nutbush near Hibernia or County Line and the Cuscowilla area. Grassy Creek has also been good, and anglers have moved up creek from the mouth due to better water clarity. The catfish are also biting well, as they often do in the winter. This is especially true for the larger sized fish. Good reports are coming in from mid-lake creeks about halfway back in twenty feet of water. Catfish up to 30 pounds and as many as 20 a day are being reported.
The crappie bite over deeper brush is excellent right now in mid-lake creeks. It is still a little early for tight-lining, and most anglers are focusing on the brush-oriented fish. Some anglers are catching up to fifty fish a day and up to sixteen inches long. For the brushpiles, anglers typically cast either a soft plastic or a hair jig on a 1/16 or 1/32 ounce head and let it sink to the right level, then slowly wind it across the top of the brushpile. To achieve this, anglers use buoy markers off to the side to properly mark the pile, know how fast their lure sinks so they can count it down and understand well how many seconds to make a reel turn to swim the jig evenly. While this requires practice, it definitely produces good results. With the advent of newer electronics, knowing which brush piles hold fish is now a variable that can be removed.
Bass fishing reports are also surprisingly good right now and shallow running crankbaits were again effective this week. As long as water temperatures remain above 50 degrees, the crawfish stay active, and the bass relate to them. These factors make shallow crankbaits an effective choice. With lower water temperatures coming, and with cleaner water, the suspending jerkbait as well as swimbaits will become more predominant. Anglers can still time their trips to coincide with a warming trend and lots of sunshine. These factors promote the fish moving shallower and feeding.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: The rockfish catches continue to increase in size as folks intercept them in the lower Chesapeake Bay. The Cape Charles area reliably produces many of the big fish this time of year. Using live eels is probably the best tactic for these.
Inside the rivers of the bay, the rockfish are plentiful also. The Rappahannock and Potomac Rivers get most of the attention, but the James will produce its fair share as well. The rivers are usually where the stretch 25’s and umbrella rigs are widely used. Umbrella rigs attached to heavy mojos are widely used inside the bay also.
The Chesapeake Bay season closes after Dec. 31. After that date, it is catch and release only inside the bay. The coastal season for rockfish begins on Jan. 1, in which there is still a one-fish limit but a 28-inch minimum and a 36-inch maximum size limit. There is also a three-mile demarcation line along the coast.
One can target the tautog inside the bay during the entire winter. The ocean structures are where the larger tautogs are most often caught. The tautog season doesn’t close until May 16. The minimum size limit for tautog is 16 inches.
Take advantage of the fantastic seabass fishing that takes place this time of year as well. However, the seabass season closes after Dec. 31. The seabass season reopens for the month of February for those who obtain a permit from the Marine Resources Commission. Seabass are an excellent table fare.
There hasn’t been a lot of action along the Nags Head-Hatteras areas lately. Along the beaches, there have been some black drum and puppy drum caught—mainly in Hatteras.
Freshwater: Despite the rain, some impressive catches were made over the weekend. At Lake Gaston, 21-plus pounds won second place at Gaston/Kerr Winter Trail Series. There have been no reports on how they were caught as of this time. However, the main lake is said to be stained more than usual with many of the creeks being clearer.
The winning weight at Lake Anna over the weekend was 14-plus pounds. This is a drop in weight compared to the past few weeks. Reports from Anna have the bass biting Alabama rigs, crank baits, jigs and jerkbaits. Water temps in the lakes are in the 45-52 degree range. The stripers are biting fairly well at Anna with the swim bait being the best overall lure being cast. A four-inch swim bait works well for almost all species at Anna.
Over on the tidal water side, 19-plus pounds won a weekend tournament on the James River. When fishing on the James, anglers usually have the option of running to the Chickahominy and Appomattox Rivers also. This time of year, the top baits are typically Alabama rigs, jigs, jerkbaits, crankbaits and blade baits.
— Compiled by Lily Betts