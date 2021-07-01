Fishing report

Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir has dropped below 300 feet and was in the range of 299.4 feet around midweek. The guide curve is currently on the way down from a spring target of 302 feet to a late summer target of just under 300 feet. June inflows were typical for this time of year but well under June of last year. Lake Gaston was up and down by a few tenths of a foot around the normal 200-feet level this week. Water temperatures were up this week and well into the 80s in many locations. Due to the boat traffic this time of year, many anglers opt to go early or late and get off the lake during prime pleasure boating time. Many say the lakes are more crowded than in previous years, so safety is a top priority.