Fishing report

Chickahominy Lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported a few small blue cats and bullheads were on flats, along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, they were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Crappie were in multiple patterns and fairly active. A few crappie were in creeks, usually in deeper areas near wood cover. Most crappie could be found near creek mouths, on flats or on channel edges in the main lake and were frequently around cypress trees, wood cover such as brush piles or near the dam. Some crappie were scattered on shoreline flats in the main lake, especially early in the day. Active crappie hit on live minnows, tubes, curly tail grubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch could be found scattered or in loose aggregates on flats and channel edges in the main lake, with occasional fish in creeks. When active, they were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Moderate numbers of bluegill, shellcracker and flier were in creeks and on main lake shorelines and flats, with most larger fish away from the shoreline but still in the neighborhoods of spawning locations. Bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, wet flies, Nikko nymphs, Wright Bait Co. one-inch curly tail grubs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were in creeks and around cypress trees, on flat and on channel edges in the main lake. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway: Jerry Davis caught 41 bluegill, two largemouth bass, one shellcracker and a crappie, mostly on a fly rod; Brian Dementi and Ben and Mickey Harris caught 15 crappie, three bluegill, one white perch and a largemouth bass; Lem Stewart and Carl Laugerbaum caught 34 bluegill; Tom Porter caught 37 bluegill, eight crappie, two largemouth bass, one shellcracker and a white perch.
lake country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir has dropped below 300 feet and was in the range of 299.4 feet around midweek. The guide curve is currently on the way down from a spring target of 302 feet to a late summer target of just under 300 feet. June inflows were typical for this time of year but well under June of last year. Lake Gaston was up and down by a few tenths of a foot around the normal 200-feet level this week. Water temperatures were up this week and well into the 80s in many locations. Due to the boat traffic this time of year, many anglers opt to go early or late and get off the lake during prime pleasure boating time. Many say the lakes are more crowded than in previous years, so safety is a top priority.
It is clearly the time of year now to fish for largemouth bass in deeper water, such as deeper points and channel swings. A Carolina rig is an excellent tool to use to probe these depths. Another excellent tool for these deeper locations is a big Texas-rigged worm. Deep-diving crankbaits can also be worked in the 10- to 15-feet range. That being said, fishing shallower with topwater lures can prove effective early and late. On Lake Gaston, deeper docks can be productive summertime targets as they provide shade and cover that provides the fish an opportunity to transition to deeper water depending on conditions. Skipping lures into the dark recesses of these docks is a key skill many anglers use to pull bass from Lake Gaston docks.
Big schools of white perch are showing up scattered over deep flats, typically 20 to 30 feet deep. One key presentation for these fish is to drop a spoon, and if it gets to the bottom without a strike, jigging it off the bottom a few times.
Catfish are biting well again this week. Good reports are coming in from the upper end of Kerr where anglers are making controlled drifts. Up to 30 cats in a few hours are being reported up to 20 pounds on cutbait. As the catfish come off the spawn, they move to the river channels as these serve as highways for the fish out to deeper water.
Crappie anglers are reporting good results on brush in 15 to 30 feet of water, as well as on bridge pilings. For casting to the deeper brushpiles, anglers use a light jig and cast it past the brush, then count it down and, finally, bring it across the top of the brush to get a reaction strike from the fish.
green top report
Saltwater: Many of the piers in the lower Chesapeake Bay are proving to be quite productive for many species, particularly the bottom-feeding species such as puppy drum, spot, sea mullet and flounder. The piers also are hosting catches of speckled trout.
The CBBT continues to attract multiple species of gamefish, as it provides structure habitat all the way across the bay. Folks are really enjoying a spectacular bite for spadefish right now. Ocean structures are holding plenty of spades also.
The Chesapeake Bay cobia action is top notch right now also. Fish up to 80-plus pounds have been brought to the scales this week. There have been plenty of fish in the 50-pound range also. The sight casters seem to be doing better, as the sharks are numerous for those chumming. Cobia are being caught from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay to the Potomac River.
For those staying close or inside the rivers and inlets, speckled trout catches are on the increase. Grass beds are a good place to start for trout. If fishing the Piankatank River, try the piers that jut out into deeper water. Topwater baits and small swim baits, such as Gulp! swimming mullets and Bass Assassin sea shads, are excellent. These baits are great for puppy drum also.
Freshwater: The Chickahominy River is a great place for the topwater bite right now. When the topwater bite is right, 20-plus pound limits can be common. June is typically one of the better months for the topwater bite. On the days where the surface action is slow, turning to crankbaits and smaller plastics on Texas rigs can be the ticket for success.
Both the James and the Chick have an abundance of vegetation and wood cover to explore. Other tidal rivers in central Virginia, such as the Rappahannock, Pamunkey, Mattaponi and the Potomac, should not be ignored. Excellent shallow-water bass opportunities exist in these rivers all summer long.
The upper James is another great option as the hot weather settles in. Fishing while wading is an excellent way to relax and cool off during this time. The evening bite can be just as good as the early-morning bite.
Inside the Richmond city limits offers ample opportunities for sizable smallmouth bass. Lake Anna continues to produce good catches of bass during this time. Last Tuesday, during an evening tournament, 19 pounds was the winning weight. Good choices are deep crankbaits and 9-10 inch Texas rigged worms. The crappie have gone deeper at Anna, as have the Kerr Lake crappie. Expect to find them in the 15-30 inch range around brush piles and bridge abutments.
— Compiled by Lily Betts