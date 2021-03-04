Fishing report

Lake country

Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir continued dropping and was down to around 302 feet earlier this week. Kerr Reservoir and Lake Gaston have been heavily stained from one end of the lake to the other, but rising water temperatures will help bring clarity in the coming weeks. Water temperatures have been in the mid to lower 40s in many locations this week.

Spider rigging techniques for crappie are producing great results this week, particularly with the Livescope and similar electronics pointing out the locations of bigger fish. The creeks above Clarksville are prime locations to check early in the year as these shallower creeks tend to run warmer than deeper creeks. Another key has been to start the search towards the backs of creeks. The bigger fish tend to spawn first and the smaller fish may still be out towards the mouths of these creeks. The best places to look for the crappie are spawning flats but close to a channel edge.