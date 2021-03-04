Fishing report

Chickahominy Lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the high 40s to low 50s throughout most of the main lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about seven inches above the top of the dam, and current was obvious in the upper end of the lake. The water was light brown and clear to slightly cloudy in the central lower lake, and cloudiness increased farther up the lake.
Most blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were leaving deeper main lake flats, channel edges and channels to begin moving into major creeks. Active fish in deeper areas were hitting live minnows and small swim baits on jigs or drop shot rigs, while long line trolling with tubes or curly tail jigs was effective in creeks.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and channels in the main lake, and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Larger bluegill and shellcracker were in channels, frequently on wood cover, and were still mostly inactive, but occasional active bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, Nikko nymphs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located along a few shorelines, especially near creek mouths, and around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Ivan Alger caught three crappie, two yellow perch (one 12-inch citation) and one pickerel; Tricia Pearsall caught 33 white perch, three crappie, three pickerel and two bass. Tom Porter caught six white perch, two crappie, two pickerel, one yellow perch and one bass.
We just finished the wettest February that anyone could remember. Water level is normal and clear in spite of the nonstop rain and high tides. Water temperature got as low as 28 degrees but was 47 degrees last weekend. Nice catches of bass have been reported with several 15-plus bags and five weight citations more than eight pounds reported in February. Best results have been with swim baits, Jakes, chatter baits and crank baits in 3-8 foot of water. Nice catches of pickerel, bow fan and catfish have been taken with extra large minnows in the creek channels. Large white perch have been reported using small minnows in 10 feet of water. Crappie action is sporadic but should pick up in the next two weeks as they start moving into the creeks for their annual spring run.
Citation watch: Jan. 8 (two weight, four length), Feb.10 (three weight, seven length)
Notable catches: Danny Grattan 19.7-pound bag BF 6.8, Mike Phillips 6.7 and 6.1, William Allen 7.8, Joe Martinez 8.3, Dustin Webb 19.5 two-day bag, Ryan Broughman 32.6 two-day bag, Kirt Poqenpohn 29.7 two-day bag, Anthony Gray 23.6 two-day bag, Chris Robert 23.4 two-day bag, Jesse Wade 8.3 citation, Tim Rollins 6.7, Thomas Crowell 6.1, Ben York 15.5-pound bag 5.7 BF and Joel Terry 6.8
Lake country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir continued dropping and was down to around 302 feet earlier this week. Kerr Reservoir and Lake Gaston have been heavily stained from one end of the lake to the other, but rising water temperatures will help bring clarity in the coming weeks. Water temperatures have been in the mid to lower 40s in many locations this week.
Spider rigging techniques for crappie are producing great results this week, particularly with the Livescope and similar electronics pointing out the locations of bigger fish. The creeks above Clarksville are prime locations to check early in the year as these shallower creeks tend to run warmer than deeper creeks. Another key has been to start the search towards the backs of creeks. The bigger fish tend to spawn first and the smaller fish may still be out towards the mouths of these creeks. The best places to look for the crappie are spawning flats but close to a channel edge.
Fish may be in as little as two to five feet of water. Anglers are typically moving at 0.2 to 0.5 mph and using jigs tipped with minnows and fishing as many as 16 rods, some off the bow and some off the stern. If anglers are not connecting with fish towards the backs of the creeks, they typically work their way towards the front and move deeper as they move out. Bobby Garland jigs are working well this week, and jigs with more chartreuse or dark colors may be favored now with the highly stained water. Some fishermen are reporting success targeting brushpiles, and if anglers can find clearer water, this will remain a key technique. Brush in 20 feet that top out around 10 feet have been most productive again this week.
The largemouth bass fishing should start to excel in the next couple of weeks. We are in the pre-spawn stage, and points and channel banks leading into the spawning areas will be key right now. For anglers seeking clearer water, Butchers and Rudds as well as other creeks in the mid-lake region of Kerr are clearing. On Gaston, Peahill Creek remained clear between the bridges. These are key considerations for those targeting staging bass with minnow imitation lures such as the suspending jerkbait or swimbaits.
green top report
Saltwater: Things are still slow on the saltwater side, but the fishing is warming up slightly. Some giant bluefin tuna were caught during the latter part of last week. This is a bite that is usually at its best during the month of March.
The seabass season went out with a bang, as the February bite is often great. This season was no different. Tautog are still available on the ocean wrecks, which will also hold quality flounder.
There haven’t been many reports from the Nags Head/Hatteras surf, but this should not last long. We should start seeing some big red drum catches soon.
Freshwater: Some exciting catches of crappie are occurring at Kerr Lake, as a seven-fish limit of 15.37 pounds won a well-known Crappie Trail tournament. The big fish of the tournament was 3.27 pounds. The second place finish was 13.64 pounds. There were many fish over the 2-pound trophy mark caught during the tournament. The whole lake is outstanding for crappie, but normally the upper sections are where the biggest fish are caught. The current level of the lake is 302.24 feet. Stained conditions are being reported for much of the lake, but the creeks inside of Nutbush have the clearest water. Bass are being caught shallow, as well as deep. Swimbaits, jerkbaits, A-rigs, jigs and lipless cranks are taking fish.
Lake Gaston is being reported as stained also, with the Pea Hill Creek area being the clearest. Sixteen pounds was the winning weight during a tournament last weekend. A slightly less heavy 16-pound bag took second place. Crankbaits and lipless cranks were reported as being highly used.
Now that March has arrived, the crappie and bass will be biting better as the days get longer and warmer. North banks can be key, especially late in the day, as these banks receive the most sunlight and heat. The sun has a great effect on shallow flats also, particularly on tidal waters. This is where many of the yellow perch will be found.
The rivers have not been exactly ideal, as muddy or stained conditions have been present. The perch are here, but many are not chasing them just yet. Look for the Pamunkey and Mattaponi Rivers to turn on for the yellow perch soon, as they usually produce later than the Rappahannock and Chickahominy rivers.
The Rapp has been producing good catches of crappie and will continue to improve. Look for the lower James to turn on soon for the bass. The James has many pits connected to it, particularly between Richmond and Hopewell.
The Appomattox River also has some backwater areas worth checking for bass and crappie. The Chickahominy River is almost always a great choice this time of year. The Chick is producing perch, crappie and bass right now.
The upper James is high again, as the Westham gauge is currently at 12.55 feet, which is slightly above flood stage. Many of the smaller, horsepower-restricted lakes will be a good bet for this weekend, as they will clear quicker than the larger bodies of water. Some examples are Lake Amelia, Orange, Sandy River and Briery, just to name a few. All of these mentioned have a track record of producing trophy bass.
We also have some outstanding opportunities for Chain Pickerel in Central Virginia. Both Swift Creek Reservoir and Chickahominy Lake are a couple of places that should be explored for the pickerel. Lake Chesdin is another smaller lake that offers trophy opportunities for bass and crappie.
— Compiled by Lily Betts