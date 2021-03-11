Fishing report

Fishermen are known to say on occasion, “You should have been here yesterday,” and anglers not on the lake may very well have heard just such an expression this week. Last week was an amazing time to be on the water for many anglers. Most impressive was the Piedmont Bass Classic tournament on Kerr Reservoir. To make the top five, anglers had to bring about 19 pounds to the scales. Bryan Welch and Anthony Bibbs topped the field of 78 boats with four bass going 19.72 pounds. These two anglers did not even bring in a five fish limit but had two fish in the 6-pound class. The big fish of the tournament was 6.58 pounds. The top 30 all had double digits, so the fishing was good for many anglers. This is not so unusual as the bigger females typically move up first, and those who are waiting for the warmer days of spring often miss some good fishing.