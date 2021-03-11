Fishing report

chickahominy lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the lower 50s throughout most of the main lake on Wednesday, with warmer water in downwind bays and some areas in the major creeks. The lake level was about two inches above the top of the dam, and the current was much less obvious in the upper end of the lake than last week. The water was light brown and clear to slightly cloudy in the central lower lake, with cloudiness increasing farther up the lake.
Most blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Crappie have begun leaving deeper main lake flats, channel edges and channels in favor of major creeks. Relatively small numbers of crappie could be found in creeks over the past week, but sizes of fish were quite good as has been typical of early fish in the creeks. Active fish in deeper areas were hitting live minnows, small swim baits on jigs or drop shot rigs, while long line trolling with tubes or curly tail jigs was effective in creeks.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and channels in the main lake, along with some shallows at the upper end of the lake, and were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Larger bluegill and shellcracker were in channels, frequently on wood cover, but are still mostly inactive, but the occasional active bluegill and shellcracker would hit onlive worms, Nikko nymphs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located along a few shorelines, especially near creek mouths, and around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Hugh Kent caught six crappie (one citation) and two pickerel. Tom Porter caught two crappie, and one white perch, citation yellow perch and pickerel.
downtown richmond
Andrew Knight (Instagram: @rvajamesriverfishreport) reports that, with the warm weather, shad fishing is picking up in the James River. Both American and hickory shad, members of the river herring family, make their way from the ocean to the fall line of the James River every spring to spawn.
Lucky for Richmonders, the fall line of the James is located just above the 14th Street Bridge where the rapids start. The shad become most active in the fall line area of the river when the water temperature reaches the low- to mid-50s, so keep an eye on the temperature gauges these next few weeks. There have been some reports of a few shad being caught this past week, so it should improve starting this weekend. The shad will stick around Richmond from the middle of March through the beginning of May, with early April usually serving as the best time to catch the most numbers.
The 14th Street Bridge area and Ancarrow’s Landing are the two best places to fish for the shad, and anglers can launch boats from Ancarrow’s Boat Landing or fish from the shore between the 14th Street Bridge and Ancarrow’s Landing. While these anadromous species of fish (living their lives mostly in saltwater) are often thought of as just baitfish, they provide Richmond anglers with an excellent fishing opportunity right behind the city skyline.
American shad are the larger of the two species and can weigh up to five pounds, but both species of shad are known for putting up a hard fight and often jump out of the water after they are hooked. It is important to know that American shad are illegal to keep, as there is a moratorium on them along with blueback herring and alewife. The most common way to catch these hard-fighting fish is to use a spinning rod with a gold or silver spoon attached to a half-ounce weight and a two- to three-foot leader. It is really important that anglers are getting their spoons down to the bottom of the river, as the schools of shad are located in the deeper sections of the river.
Fly fishing anglers can also have success using a heavier weighted rod (8 wt. recommended) and sinking line with popular shad flies that resemble minnows eating the shad roe. It is not uncommon for anglers fishing from a boat or the shore to have days of catching 50-plus shad in only a few hours. Fishing for shad doesn’t require expert skill, and a simple fast retrieval of a weighted spoon will produce great results when they are biting.
Don’t lose hope if you aren’t successful right away — results can vary wildly. Remember that a Virginia freshwater fishing license is required.
Lake Country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir continued dropping and was down to normal pool 300 feet earlier this week. Water conditions are improving significantly from previous weeks, but more rain may return them to high and muddy conditions. Even with Kerr settling down a bit, Gaston has continued to run above its usual steady 200 feet. Unless a lot of rain comes in, this is expected to settle down as well relatively soon. With the longer days of March along with increasing air temperatures, water temperatures are rising and the fishing is improving quickly. Water temperatures have been in the mid to upper 40s and even in the 50s in some locations late in the afternoon. Finding the warmest water right now is key.
Fishermen are known to say on occasion, “You should have been here yesterday,” and anglers not on the lake may very well have heard just such an expression this week. Last week was an amazing time to be on the water for many anglers. Most impressive was the Piedmont Bass Classic tournament on Kerr Reservoir. To make the top five, anglers had to bring about 19 pounds to the scales. Bryan Welch and Anthony Bibbs topped the field of 78 boats with four bass going 19.72 pounds. These two anglers did not even bring in a five fish limit but had two fish in the 6-pound class. The big fish of the tournament was 6.58 pounds. The top 30 all had double digits, so the fishing was good for many anglers. This is not so unusual as the bigger females typically move up first, and those who are waiting for the warmer days of spring often miss some good fishing.
Right now, largemouth bass are moving to shoreline cover and the shallows in pre-spawn mode. This is particularly true for the large females who are also feeding up to get through the stresses of the spring spawn, coming up in about a month or so. Anglers can target these shallow bass with moving lures such as spinnerbaits and crankbaits, or soft plastics and jigs. Good soft plastics in the spring include lizard and crawfish imitation lures. In the spring, a creature bait such as a brush hog is also a good addition. For the moving baits, the lipless crankbait will continue to excel for another week or two as water temperatures are still low enough to stun baitfish, particularly early in the mornings. And conversely, as the afternoon temperatures rise, it may not be too early for a topwater bite. One of the best early spring topwater lures is the buzzbait.
It is not only the bass that are creating excitement in Lake Country, big crappie are showing up as well, and in good numbers. Keith Wray, owner of Fishdoc’s Guide Service, recently reported good catches in the upstream spawning creeks, fishing 10-15 feet deep. These are creeks such as Buffalo and Bluestone on Kerr Reservoir, and these are the creeks that typically turn on first. Spider-rigging techniques for crappie are producing great results, using the Livescope to seek out the bigger fish suspended over deeper water. Anglers should start their search towards the backs of creeks. Good speeds for spider rigging are 0.1 to 0.4 mph this week, and many anglers tip their jigs with minnows. The crappie fishing was also exceptional for Zander Lawson, who weighed in a 3.4-pound crappie at Bobcat’s Bait and Tackle this week. That is a trophy fish on any lake and proof enough that Lake Country in southern Virginia is one of the best destinations for giant crappie.
green top report
Saltwater: Ocean wrecks are providing good action for the Tautogs. Occasionally, a flounder will turn up depending on what bait is being used. Crab is often best for the Togs.
The bluefin reports have slowed this week but should pick up again shortly. There’s been some scattered action for speckled trout, but most are waiting for the warmer weather.
Puppy drum and sea mullet are being caught from the Hatteras surf. Look for the big Reds to appear any day now. The new moon arrives on March 12, which typically sparks the action along with warming winds and weather.
Freshwater: Crappie are turning on all over it seems — especially in the tidal rivers, lakes and small ponds. The yellow perch have finally showed up in big numbers (or maybe it’s just that the weather has brought out more anglers). The Rappahannock has been producing very well this week, but all the tidal rivers should be producing now — although the James has never been known for its yellow perch.
The James River is better known for the white perch, which usually peaks around the middle of April. A few scattered catches of shad have begun in the tidal waters but this, too, usually peaks in mid-April.
The Chickahominy River has yielded some quality bass the past week. Many are still having success with lipless crankbaits, along with chatterbaits and jigs. Swimbaits are a good choice as well.
Now is the time when the tidal James will start to shine for bass fishing. Major shallow movements are starting to occur. So, bait selection has widened. The upper James is steadily falling but still high at this time. This weekend could be just right for the big smallmouth. Crawfish crankbaits can be greatly effective right now.
Area lakes are warming fast, and bass tournament weights are increasing. Twenty-two pounds was the winning weight on Saturday at Lake Anna. And Sunday produced a 20-pound winning bag.
The weights are increasing at Kerr and Gaston also. Smith Mountain is another body of water that should be visited at this time. We are currently in a warming spell, but temps are forecast to be cooler this weekend. Regardless, the fish are going to bite! Please remember to have proper floatation devices, as these water temps are still cold to the human body.
— Compiled by Lily Betts