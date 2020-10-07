Five things to not say in an interview

You've been applying to several jobs, and now you've finally landed an interview. You're excited, and ready to put your best foot forward! No doubt you'll do your best to prepare for the interview, so that you can say the right things.

At the same time, there are certain things that you'll definitely want to avoid saying in your interview. Here are 5 examples of what you should never say if you want to win the job:

"I'm so glad I got this interview. I hate my job!"

Now the interviewer is thinking: "Well, if you hate your current job, why wouldn't you hate this one?" This statement does not inspire confidence.

"I don't have a car yet, but I'm planning to get one real soon."

If you have transportation issues, keep them to yourself, at least until after you get a job offer. Hiring managers have to deal with enough tardy and absent employees without worrying about bringing another one into the fold.

"I don't have any questions."