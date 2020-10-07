Five things to not say in an interview

You've been applying to several jobs, and now you've finally landed an interview. You're excited, and ready to put your best foot forward! No doubt you'll do your best to prepare for the interview, so that you can say the right things.
At the same time, there are certain things that you'll definitely want to avoid saying in your interview. Here are 5 examples of what you should never say if you want to win the job:
"I'm so glad I got this interview. I hate my job!"
Now the interviewer is thinking: "Well, if you hate your current job, why wouldn't you hate this one?" This statement does not inspire confidence.
"I don't have a car yet, but I'm planning to get one real soon."
If you have transportation issues, keep them to yourself, at least until after you get a job offer. Hiring managers have to deal with enough tardy and absent employees without worrying about bringing another one into the fold.
"I don't have any questions."
If you've done your research, you should have at least a couple of questions for the interviewer at the end of the session. If you don't care enough to come up with one or two questions about the job or the company, then the interviewer will likely conclude that you won't take the job seriously either.
"I really need this job!"
Join the club. You don't want to come across as desperate, even if you really are in a bind.
"How much does this job pay?"
There are two things wrong with this question. First of all, the pay is irrelevant if you don't have a job offer yet. Secondly, you should always let the interviewer bring up the pay, either in the initial session or once the job has been offered. A mercenary attitude won't win you any brownie points.
If you never say these five things during an interview, then your chances of landing the job will improve astronomically. In the meantime, keep applying, and keep preparing, and your ship will come in soon.