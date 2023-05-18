Moving to a new state, city, or country can be tiring and time-consuming. The moving process can be challenging, not to mention the stress one experiences when looking for a job. This is why it is imperative to start job-hunting before moving to a new area. Here are tips to get you started on your job-hunting journey.

Research intensively for open job postings

After determining the area you want to move to, you need to search for job vacancies within the same location. Many online sources have crucial information where you can get quality details about the available jobs.

Find out the available job postings and the hiring companies, then narrow down your search until you get the right position you qualify for.

Get firsthand information from the recruiter

Once you collect recruiter details, you need to call them one by one and find out more about the jobs. This helps you get firsthand information, thus, enabling you to make informed decisions before applying for the job.

Recruiters are better positioned to give you more information about suitable jobs and the hiring companies. They can also tell you more about the company's culture, benefits, and payment terms.

Network with industry professionals

There will always be hundreds to thousands of professionals that you can hook up within your industry. Check online for groups or communities relevant to your niche and find out how you can join.

This is a big step that can open up great career opportunities for you after moving to a new location. Also, you can inquire from your current network if anyone knows about open jobs in the location you're planning to move to.

Apply for open vacancies

Now that you've acquired a wealth of information online and from recruiters about the open jobs and hiring companies, it is time to apply for the jobs. Send a well-tailored CV to different organizations so that you do not only rely on a single source.

Go to the relevant websites or social media pages and find out the application procedures. Remember to follow up with the application status by checking your emails often.

Prepare for interviews

As you send out applications to different companies, you may begin to get responses inviting you for interviews. Inform the companies about your relocation plan and tell them when you will be available for the interview.

Sometimes, you may need to do the interview online based on the organization's plan and policies. This is even better because it helps you know when you will be reporting to your new job before moving to the new area.

The bottom line