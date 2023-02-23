It's an unprecedented time to be a member of the workforce. As of April, there were 453,923 unemployed workers in Virginia, and that number continues to climb. Maybe you, like so many others, plan to return to your job when it reopens--but until then, what to do with all this extra time on your hands?

If you're currently furloughed and in need of ideas to keep your mind sharp and your days full, here are a few to get you started:

Explore a new skill

Even if you don't immediately plan to search for a new job, a furlough is a great time to explore the possibility of learning a new marketable skill that you can add to your resume.

You can learn to code, apply to become a freelance writer, or start learning that language you always wished you could speak. Keeping your brain busy will help you stay fresh and alert for the return to work--and you'll have a great new addition to your skill set.

Get in shape

You don't need a gym to start getting back into shape. Working out is easy to do from the comfort of your living room.

During this time when many physical businesses are still closed, gyms and studios are offering online fitness and dance classes. Many are free, discounted, or pay-what-you-can. This is a great time to explore a new form of exercise--Pilates, anyone?--or start working out for the first time.

Read a book (or several)

We get it--Netflix is addicting, and when you've already had a long day, it's tempting to feel like you don't have enough mental energy to actually read a book.

But whether you're relishing an exciting plot or learning something new, reading is another great way to keep your mind active while you're out of work. Most libraries now have apps or websites that allow you to download e-books for free.

Appreciate the arts

Theaters may be closed, but these uncertain times present a unique opportunity to enjoy the arts from the comfort of home. From Broadway musicals to the Metropolitan Opera, there are unprecedented numbers of world-class performances currently available streaming online. Many art museums are currently offering virtual tours.

Learn to cook

Take advantage of some extra time in the kitchen to hone your cooking skills. Even if you're not a novice chef, this is a great time to polish up your recipes for the perfect skillet steak or the world's best apple pie.