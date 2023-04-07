With 12 practices in the books and only a week remaining until Virginia’s spring football game, players have taken enough reps to show off how they’ve improved since last year, enhanced their value to the team or made a positive first impression.

Additionally, more members of the Cavaliers have earned the attention of their coaches and fellow Hoos by taking advantage of their opportunities during spring drills. Here are five players who have each upped their stock over the last month.

S Langston ‘Lex’ Long: With its group of safeties — Long, Jonas Sanker, Antonio Clary and Coen King — returning from last year’s team, the Cavaliers have experimented with how to get them all on the field. And at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Long has learned how to play linebacker and closer to the line of scrimmage this month.

“Lex is such an intriguing athlete,” UVa linebackers coach Clint Sintim said, “because he’s big, he can run, he’s long, and he’s physical. And he’s played a little bit of safety. He’s played a little bit of backer, so there’s a lot there we really like there with Lex.

“But the more understanding the guy has of the defense,” Sintim continued, “the more you can utilize him in a bunch of different ways.”

Long had 44 tackles this past fall and made five starts with four coming as a free safety and one as a strong safety. His ability to play multiple safety positions plus linebacker provides him a chance for increased playing time come fall.

DT Michael Diatta: Earlier this week, UVa defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing didn’t hide any of his secrets about the Cavaliers’ plan for junior defensive tackle Diatta.

“He’s going to be a guy that’s going to play a lot for us,” Downing said.

Diatta, through sound fundamentals and better knowledge of his responsibility within the defense, is trending toward being the first defensive tackle off the bench to play in a rotation with returning starters Jahmeer Carter and Aaron Faumui.

Diatta’s most extensive action last fall came during the team’s win at Georgia Tech when he had two tackles for loss and a sack.

DE Ben Smiley: There’s a little déjà vu here considering fifth-year senior Smiley earned plenty of praise from UVa coach Tony Elliott last spring. But Smiley only started once in the regular season and didn’t make a significant impact.

Smiley has moved from defensive tackle to defensive end, though, and that is a position defensive ends coach Chris Slade said Smiley fits well at.

“People don’t talk much about Ben Smiley,” Slade said, “but I think Ben Smiley can be one of the best defensive linemen in the ACC this year. He has loads of potential. He’s super explosive ... He plays hard. He works hard. He can rush the passer.”

Perhaps, there’s more opportunity for Smiley at end as a backup to Kam Butler, who played almost every snap last fall, than there is on the interior behind Carter and Faumui.

OL Ugonna Nnanna: It’s fair to assess that when Virginia added Houston transfer Nnanna this past winter, there was some unknown about exactly how he’d help the Cavaliers’ offensive line.

He never started a game for the Cougars but played in eight in three seasons. Nnanna has taken first-team reps at right guard with UVa, though, and offensive line coach Terry Heffernan said Nnanna’s transition to UVa has bean seemless.

“He’s a great guy, which helps,” Heffernan said, “and he works his tail off, and I think everybody has looked and has seen that, appreciated that."

WR Jaden Gibson: Gibson, a mid-year enrollee, was mentioned by Muskett as part of UVa’s top group of pass-catchers.

Prior to arriving at UVa in January, the 6-foot-1 185-pounder starred at Rabun County High in Georgia, where he set state records for career receiving yards (5,124), touchdown receptions (59) and single-season TD receptions (29 in 2022).