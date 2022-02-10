The world is evolving significantly, and so are company demands and goals. Traditionally, employees worked in a single corporation for several years, climbing the career ladder. However, today's professionals can hardly work in one company for a couple of years without changing their careers or shifting companies.

As you try to fit in a career or change to a new job, you will need career guidance from a skilled career counselor to make the right choices. Here are five things a career counselor can do for you.

Five ways in which a career counselor can help you

1. Help match you with the right career

Could you be wondering what career is right for you? It is time you found yourself a career counselor. They'll help you define your career objectives, understand your skills, and provide information on possible job matches.

2. Assist you in writing professional resumes and cover letters

A career counselor will assist you in creating a catchy cover letter and an optimized resume that has an attractive, simple format. Additionally, they will help you include your skills and experience in the resume.

3. Conduct assessment tests

Your career coach will conduct personality tests, for instance, the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) personality test, to help you figure out the ideal job for you. For example, if you are an INTJ personality type according to the MBTI test, your best career paths should be jobs that don't require you to interact much with people. Great examples are accountants and financial analysts.

4. Help you identify suitable professional workshops

We all desire growth, and to grow in our careers, we need to upgrade our skills and knowledge constantly. A career coach will help you identify professional training and certifications that will grow your career.

5. Give your interview tips

Did you know that a career coach also provides detailed interview advice and gives you interview tips and etiquette? They will also help you brainstorm the possible interview questions.

Final Thoughts