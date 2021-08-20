 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flash flood concerns return to Va. on Friday
0 Comments

Flash flood concerns return to Va. on Friday

  • 0

Stay aware: We have more flash flood potential on Friday. A flash flood watch is posted for metro Richmond and much of central, northern and eastern Virginia. Conditions are favorable for rounds of slow-moving downpours anytime between the morning and evening.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News