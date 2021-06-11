 Skip to main content
Flash flood ingredients will linger into Friday
This flash flood-prone pattern is due to a moisture-rich tropical air mass, plus a languid upper-level low that triggers numerous, yet slow-moving downpours. Rain chances (and intensity) should ebb this weekend after a front pushes the moist air to our south.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

