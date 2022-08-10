 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flash flooding watch in effect for much of Virginia, including entire Richmond area

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a flood watch for Wednesday afternoon and evening that effects much of Virginia, including all of the Richmond area. 

The NWS says thunderstorms with brief and damaging wind gusts will develop and could lead to localized flooding. Rainfall amounts with the heavier storms may reach 2 to 4 inches in an hour or two. 

The best chance of storms are from 2 to 10 p.m.

The NWS says watch for localized flash flooding in urban locations, low lying areas and areas prone to flooding. Additionally, the Weather Service warns if you live in a flood prone area make sure you have a way to get flash flood warnings, and never drive through a flooded roadway.

There is also a heat advisory in effect for the Richmond area until 8 p.m.; the advisory warns of possible heat index values of up to 108 degrees.

