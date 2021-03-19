Flip the script: start your job hunt with informational interviews

The interview is often understood as the final step toward landing a new job. But it doesn't need to be. Informational interviews are a great tool to use at the outset of your job search. Done right, the informational interview can earn you professional allies and meaningful insight into your chosen career. Follow these tips to set up a constructive conversation.
Set your intentions
Informational interviews are especially useful for new professionals, during a career change, or in a period of professional development. Take some time to consider what you hope to learn. Be specific. Are you curious about a particular position being advertised? Or maybe you're interested in someone's step-by-step career journey? These will form the basis of your email invitation and your questions in the interview.
Make contact
Reaching out can be an off-putting prospect for many people. No one enjoys sending an email cold. Reframe that thinking! Remember that most people enjoy talking about themselves and their successes. The request is flattering.
Send a friendly and brief introductory email. Explain why you're getting in touch ("I'm interested in a career change to your field") and your aim ("I'd like to hear your insights"). The subject line should also summarize your email, says NPR, to prime your reader.
Just be sure to ditch your old QTpie@aol.com email address in favor of something more professional. A variation on your name is always a good bet. Add an email signature with your full name and contact information, so it's clear how to reach you. And as always, reread your email to check for spelling and grammar mistakes.
Prepare and practice
Your aim should be to come to the interview with an informed understanding of the field, the person, and their role. Do your research. Plug the profession into a search engine. Read LinkedIn profiles. Peruse the company website. Only with this groundwork can you ask intelligent and appropriate questions.
Prepare your questions ahead of time. Avoid yes or no questions: open-ended questions that start with "what" and "how" encourages the interviewee to open up and speak at length. Check out these example questions from The Muse for inspiration. Put together your list in order of priority, so you're sure to ask the most important first.
And practice makes perfect! Practice will help you feel more comfortable presenting what you've prepared out loud. You'll catch any awkward phrasing or mannerisms. And friends and family can offer feedback on your tone and the impression you give.
Be gracious
Understand that your contact is taking time from their busy schedule to help you. Be respectful of their time. Forbes recommends an informational interview should take no longer than thirty minutes. Allow some time for opening conversation but keep your own introduction brief. With your questions and key points prepared ahead of time, you can be sure to make the most of the meeting.
Forward thinking
Close your interview with a look toward the future. Ask for two or three more people with whom it would be good to connect. It will be easier to request another informational interview recommended by a mutual contact. Or ask what they suggest as your next steps to build your career.
Follow up
As you would for any job application, follow up your informational interview with a thank-you. In an ideal situation, the interviewee will continue to be a contact and become an ally in your profession. Set the tone of a long-term relationship. Provide updates on your meetings with their recommended contacts and your job search. Staying in touch can also be a benefit should an opportunity open up in their organization.