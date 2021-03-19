Flip the script: start your job hunt with informational interviews

Just be sure to ditch your old QTpie@aol.com email address in favor of something more professional. A variation on your name is always a good bet. Add an email signature with your full name and contact information, so it's clear how to reach you. And as always, reread your email to check for spelling and grammar mistakes.

Prepare and practice

Your aim should be to come to the interview with an informed understanding of the field, the person, and their role. Do your research. Plug the profession into a search engine. Read LinkedIn profiles. Peruse the company website. Only with this groundwork can you ask intelligent and appropriate questions.

Prepare your questions ahead of time. Avoid yes or no questions: open-ended questions that start with "what" and "how" encourages the interviewee to open up and speak at length. Check out these example questions from The Muse for inspiration. Put together your list in order of priority, so you're sure to ask the most important first.