Flooding rains were especially heavy north of Richmond
By Friday afternoon, metro Richmond generally had 72-hour rain totals of 1 to 5 inches. For parts of the Rappahannock basin and Northern Neck, downpours were even heavier and faster. Culpeper reported a fall of 7 inches in just two hours on Thursday evening.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

