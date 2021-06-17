Flying Squirrels beaten in 11th on walk-off homer

 Skip to main content
SOMERSET, N.J. — Donny Sands cracked a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom the 11th inning to give the Somerset Patriots a 7-5 victory over the the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a Double-A Northeast game on Wednesday night.

The homer was the third in the past two games for Sands against Richmond, both Somerset victories. Sands finished with three RBIs for the second consecutive game.

Frankie Tostado was 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Richmond. David Villar was 3 for 4, scored a run and drove in a run.

Squirrels starter Caleb Kilian allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked none.

