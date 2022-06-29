 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flying Squirrels flattened 12-1 on road by Bowie

BOWIE, Md. — Cesar Prieto homered and drove in five runs, and J.D. Mundy homered twice and added four RBIs as the Bowie Baysox dismantled the Richmond Flying Squirrels 12-1 in an Eastern League game on Wednesday night.

Richmond starter Matt Frisbee (3-5) was blasted for 10 runs in 4ß innings. He allowed seven hits and three walks and watched his ERA rise to 5.13.

Prieto finished 2 for 5 and Mundy 3 for 4 as part of Bowie’s 11 hit attack. Ryan Watson was the beneficiary of the outburst. He held the Flying Squirrels to one run on three hits in six innings. Watson struck out seven.

Sean Roby had two of the three hits mustered by Richmond.

The teams will continue their six-game series with a 7:05 game on Thursday night.

