Flying Squirrels' Hjelle, Villar used 2020 without season to finish collegiate degrees

Sean Hjelle has always wanted to teach. He’s known it for a long time.
The Fridley, Minn., native went to school at the University of Kentucky, at first, to be a high school teacher.
But he also happened to be an elite talent on the baseball mound. The 6-11 right-hander was the 2017 SEC pitcher of the year for the Wildcats.
After his junior season, in 2018, Hjelle was drafted in the second round, 45th overall, by the Giants.
Still, in the back of his mind, he always intended to return to Kentucky at some point to finish his undergraduate degree.
“I wasn't going to let that opportunity waste away,” said Hjelle, now in Richmond with the Giants’ Double-A affiliate, the Flying Squirrels.
Teammate David Villar, a third baseman for the Squirrels, felt the same way after he was also drafted in 2018 by the Giants, in the 11th round out of the University of South Florida. Villar, like Hjelle, was selected after his junior year, with a year to go on a criminology degree.
“Before I was a baseball player I'm always a student-athlete,” Villar said. “So, finishing my degree, to at least have a backup plan, was the most important thing."
So with no minor league season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hjelle and Villar, like some other peers in minor league baseball, used the extra time they had to hit the books again and cross the finish line on their degrees.
Villar took two classes last spring, three last summer and four last fall to graduate last December. Hjelle had just about 15 credits to go and, after fall semester work last year, graduated in December as well. Both completed their coursework online.
And, back in baseball this year, both can add “college graduate” to their resumes.
“Baseball's awesome and I love it and it can take me places, but it's not a guarantee that it's going to take me places,” Hjelle said. “But it is a guarantee that it's going to end one day. So, having that degree, having that in the back pocket as a Plan B, I feel like that's just too smart to not do it."
Tristan Beck, another 2018 draftee, out of Stanford, also finished his degree before this season, Hjelle said. Beck, a Squirrels right-hander, is currently on the 7-day disabled list.
Hjelle took on coursework toward a secondary social studies education degree before he was drafted. Over time, his interest shifted toward teaching at the university level. The 24 year old switched his track to history from secondary social studies education as he eyed a return to school last year, with the idea of later getting a master’s degree or Ph.D. to instruct at a college.
Hjelle, living in Lexington, had virtual classes three days a week last fall semester. His days consisted of morning baseball workouts, then class in the afternoon.
It was special to complete the coursework last December, he said, being able to go back to his parents and say, “Hey, I came back and I did it, just like I told you I would.”
And it meant even more to Hjelle to able to tell his 1-year-old son, George, what he did when he's older.
“That's hopefully something that he can look up to and be proud of, and me,” Hjelle said.
At USF, Villar gravitated to a criminology degree because of an interest in law. Law school is something he said he’d love to pursue after baseball.
Villar originally returned to USF to take three classes in fall 2018, following his first season of pro ball, before he continued last year.
"It was a very seamless process, and it's just great to have that accomplishment, be able to say, 'I'm done with my undergrad degree,'” Villar said.
Villar, a 24 year old who grew up in Pembroke Pines, Fla., said the two main things he’d want to do outside of baseball are either to be a private investigator or a baseball agent.
Both he and Hjelle have done well with pro baseball. Villar is leading the Squirrels this year with 16 RBIs, and tied for the team lead with five home runs. Hjelle, the No. 11-rated prospect in the Giants organization by MLB.com, has a 3-1 record and 3.51 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
But both used last year to earn an extra tool to put in their back pockets. And both are glad they did.
“It's right there in front of you,” Hjelle said, “just reach out and grab it and get it done."
Friday's game: In a game that started about 90 minutes late due to rain, the Harrisburg Senators beat the Flying Squirrels 6-2 Friday night. Harrisburg jumped ahead on a two-RBI double by Luis Reyes in the fourth inning that made it 3-1, and never relinquished the lead. Heliot Ramos had a fifth-inning solo home run for Richmond.
