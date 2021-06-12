Flying Squirrels' Hjelle, Villar used 2020 without season to finish collegiate degrees

It was special to complete the coursework last December, he said, being able to go back to his parents and say, “Hey, I came back and I did it, just like I told you I would.”

And it meant even more to Hjelle to able to tell his 1-year-old son, George, what he did when he's older.

“That's hopefully something that he can look up to and be proud of, and me,” Hjelle said.

At USF, Villar gravitated to a criminology degree because of an interest in law. Law school is something he said he’d love to pursue after baseball.

Villar originally returned to USF to take three classes in fall 2018, following his first season of pro ball, before he continued last year.

"It was a very seamless process, and it's just great to have that accomplishment, be able to say, 'I'm done with my undergrad degree,'” Villar said.

Villar, a 24 year old who grew up in Pembroke Pines, Fla., said the two main things he’d want to do outside of baseball are either to be a private investigator or a baseball agent.