Flying Squirrels suffer 12-2 loss at Altoona

  •

Blake Sabol homered twice as the Altoona Curve went deep four times in a 12-2 spanking of the Richmond Flying Squirrels in an Eastern League game in Altoona, Pa., on Tuesday night.

Andres Alvarez and Nick Gonzales also homered for the Curve (15-19). Sabol finshed 2 for 3 with four RBIs, and Gonzales was 3 for 4 with two doubles.

Michael Gigliotti and Armani Smith drove in runs for the Flying Squirrels (20-14). Richmond starter Gray Fenter (0-2) took the loss, allowing four runs — three earned — on five hits and a walk across four innings.

