Waynesboro-based Basic City Beer Co., which has a location on Richmond's Southside, took home its second straight gold medal at the World Beer Cup, held last week in Nashville.

Basic City's Basic Ought beat out 153 other entrants in the European dark lager category to defend its title as the best example of that particular style of beer in the world.

"We couldn't have done this without the incredible amount of hard work and integrity that comes from our production crew and the support of our community," the brewery wrote on its Facebook page.

In its menu, the brewery describes Basic Ought as having a light body, despite a deep dark brown color that drinkers often associate with heavier beer, and "discreet contributions from caramel and roasted malts."

The win for Basic City was one of 10 medals won by Virginia breweries at the World Beer Cup, a competition first held in 1996 by the Brewers Association to "celebrate the art and science of brewing."

Beale's Beer, of Bedford, and Norfolk's COVA Brewing Co. were the other gold-medal winners from the state, taking home top honors for coffee stout or porter and contemporary gose, respectively.

Alexandria-based Port City Brewing Co. was the only multiple medal winner from Virginia, earning bronze medals in the smoke beer and Belgian-style witbier categories.

A full winners list can be found at the World Beer Cup website.

Basic City's Richmond taproom is located at 212 West 6th Street in Old Town Manchester.

Virginia breweries with medal wins at the 2023 World Beer Cup

Basic City Beer Co. (Waynesboro): gold, European dark lager

Beale's Beer (Bedford): gold, coffee stout or porter

Bear Chase Brewing Co. (Bluemont): silver, German-style Koelsch

Black Hood Brewing Co. (Leesburg): bronze, German-style Maerzen or Franconian-style Rotbier

COVA Brewing Co. (Norfolk): gold, contemporary gose

Devils Backbone Brewing Co. (Roseland): silver, smoke beer

Ornery Beer Co. (Fairfax): silver, Vienna-style lager

Parkway Brewing Co. (Salem): bronze, Scotch ale

Port City Brewing Co. (Alexandria): bronze, smoke beer; bronze, Belgian-style witbier