Blue cheese soufflé is an easy, beautiful cloud

I don't really know why people think a soufflé is difficult, because it emphatically is not. It's easy, versatile and can be pulled together very quickly with a minimum of ingredients.

The thing is that unlike, say, scrambled eggs or an omelet or even a poached egg – all of which are lovely in their own right – a soufflé, by merely separating the eggs, becomes a magic, ethereal cloud. It is so much more than merely the sum of its parts.

All soufflés follow the same basic idea. First, you separate the egg whites from the yolks. Then you make a white sauce enriched with the yolks and whatever you're flavoring it with – in this case, blue cheese. And then you lighten it by folding in whipped egg whites.

Pop it in the oven, and you're on your way to sheer bliss!

Alice Waters provides this great rule of thumb for savory soufflés: 1½ cups white sauce to 1¼ cups cheese (or vegetable puree) to 4 eggs, which is handy to have around as you experiment.

I like to make all sorts of herb soufflés, too. They are extremely easy at those moments when your herb garden is bursting at the seams.

***

CLARE'S GORGONZOLA SOUFFLÉ