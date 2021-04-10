Blue cheese soufflé is an easy, beautiful cloud

I don't really know why people think a soufflé is difficult, because it emphatically is not. It's easy, versatile and can be pulled together very quickly with a minimum of ingredients.
The thing is that unlike, say, scrambled eggs or an omelet or even a poached egg – all of which are lovely in their own right – a soufflé, by merely separating the eggs, becomes a magic, ethereal cloud. It is so much more than merely the sum of its parts.
All soufflés follow the same basic idea. First, you separate the egg whites from the yolks. Then you make a white sauce enriched with the yolks and whatever you're flavoring it with – in this case, blue cheese. And then you lighten it by folding in whipped egg whites.
Pop it in the oven, and you're on your way to sheer bliss!
Alice Waters provides this great rule of thumb for savory soufflés: 1½ cups white sauce to 1¼ cups cheese (or vegetable puree) to 4 eggs, which is handy to have around as you experiment.
I like to make all sorts of herb soufflés, too. They are extremely easy at those moments when your herb garden is bursting at the seams.
***
CLARE'S GORGONZOLA SOUFFLÉ
Makes 3 servings
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing the dish
¼ cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus extra for coating the dish
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup milk
Salt and pepper
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Pinch of nutmeg
3 tablespoons chopped chives
4 extra-large eggs at room temperature, separated
3 ounces Gorgonzola cheese, chopped
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Butter an 8-cup soufflé dish and sprinkle evenly with Parmigiano-Reggiano.
To make the white sauce, melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir in the flour and cook for about a minute. Stir in the milk, salt and pepper to taste (not too much salt, as the cheese is quite salty), cayenne, nutmeg and chives. Continue cooking over low heat, stirring constantly until the bechamel is smooth and thick.
Remove from the heat and cool slightly before whisking in the egg yolks one by one, and then stir in the Gorgonzola and Parmigiano-Reggiano. (This base can be made ahead of time and refrigerated at this stage, but the base and egg whites must be allowed to return to room temperature for at least an hour before proceeding.)
Beat the egg whites until they form glossy peaks. Stir about a third of the egg whites into the base to lighten it, not worrying too much about technique. Then gently fold the remaining egg whites into the mixture with a spatula. Take care not to deflate the egg whites, which give your soufflé its height and drama.
Pour the mixture into the soufflé dish and place it in the center of the oven. Close the door and turn down the temperature to 375 degrees. Leave things alone – do not open the oven door, which will cause the soufflé to deflate.
Instead, peer through the oven window and remove the soufflé when it seems to be puffy and brown, after about 30 to 35 minutes. Serve immediately to cheers, awe and acclamation.