Seasonal taste: a warm idea for winter

So many things I might do to chase the winter blues are unavailable this year. No lovely trip to warmer climes. No fireside visits with friends.
But even in my relative house-bound solitude, there’s one extremely cheery thing I can still do: make a chicken pot pie.
Yes, it takes a smidge of time, but this pot pie is extremely easy – and it's immensely satisfying both to make and eat. At a time when we really need it, this is delicious comfort food, with a bit of sophistication occasioned by the crust.
I have a theory that at dinner parties, people want something sublime and delectable more than fancy. When such gatherings return, this will be the perfect dish for next winter, too.
For now, make a pot pie for your household to warm up a cold day. And when we share a meal with friends down the line, you’ll be ready to unveil it to wild acclaim.
***
CLARE'S CHICKEN POT PIE
Makes 8 servings
Pie crust
(makes 3 large crusts)
4 cups all-purpose flour
1¾ cups Crisco
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 egg
½ cup water
In a bowl, mix flour, Crisco, sugar and salt until crumbly. In a measuring cup, mix vinegar, egg and water. Add the liquid to the dry ingredients and mix. Separate into three balls, and wrap carefully in plastic wrap. Chill the one you’ll use for the chicken pot pie for at least an hour before rolling. Place the other two in freezer bags and freeze. Thaw in refrigerator for three hours before using later.
Pie filling
6 slices thick-cut bacon, cut into 1-inch dice
2 medium onions, peeled and coarsely chopped
3 ribs celery, coarsely chopped
4 carrots, peeled and coarsely chopped
1 red bell pepper, seeds removed and coarsely chopped
2 fennel bulbs, fronds and hearts removed, flesh coarsely chopped (optional)
1 lb. mushrooms, brushed (not washed) and chopped
Chicken (no skin) picked from one large cooked roasting chicken or two rotisserie chickens (about 2½ pounds)
Gravy from roasted chicken (or see note below)
3 sage leaves, finely chopped
¼ cup Italian flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
1 package frozen peas
1 egg beaten with a little milk (for pastry wash)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a very large pan, saute bacon until fat starts to render. Add onions, celery, carrots, red bell pepper and fennel, and saute until slightly brown, about 10 minutes. Add mushrooms and continue sauteing until most mushroom fluid has cooked off and the mixture is slightly browned.
Add chicken, gravy if available (or see note below), sage and parsley, and stir until warmed through. Add frozen peas and continue to cook, stirring for two minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. This constitutes the pie filling.
Remove from the heat. Place the filling into a large shallow baking dish that will allow space at the top for the pastry crust.
On a floured surface, roll out the pastry to roughly (not perfectly) cover the dish, and place it atop the filling. Cut a few slashes in the pastry with a sharp knife to create vents. With a pastry brush, brush the wash over the top, which will add a shine.
Bake for about 45 minutes, keeping an eye on it. Remove from oven when the filling is bubbling and the crust is brown and shiny. Serve immediately.
Note: If you don't have gravy, at this point, sprinkle 2 tablespoons of flour over the top of the mixture and cook for a few minutes to remove the flour's raw taste. Add 1 to 2 cups of chicken stock a little at a time, stirring constantly, until it makes its own gravy. Add 1 teaspoon of poultry seasoning and 1 tablespoon "Better than Bouillon" reduced-sodium chicken base.