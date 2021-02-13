Seasonal taste: a warm idea for winter

So many things I might do to chase the winter blues are unavailable this year. No lovely trip to warmer climes. No fireside visits with friends.

But even in my relative house-bound solitude, there’s one extremely cheery thing I can still do: make a chicken pot pie.

Yes, it takes a smidge of time, but this pot pie is extremely easy – and it's immensely satisfying both to make and eat. At a time when we really need it, this is delicious comfort food, with a bit of sophistication occasioned by the crust.

I have a theory that at dinner parties, people want something sublime and delectable more than fancy. When such gatherings return, this will be the perfect dish for next winter, too.

For now, make a pot pie for your household to warm up a cold day. And when we share a meal with friends down the line, you’ll be ready to unveil it to wild acclaim.

***

CLARE'S CHICKEN POT PIE

Makes 8 servings

Pie crust

(makes 3 large crusts)