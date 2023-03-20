Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s record-setting gallop through the Triple Crown, Ragged Branch distillery outside Charlottesville has made a special Secretariat Reserve bourbon – made from a mix of grains that includes corn grown on the Carolina County land where Secretariat romped as a foal.

Ragged Branch has made about 6,000 bottles for the 50th anniversary, and Virginia ABC announced Monday the bourbon will become available at Virginia ABC locations on April 22, as well as at the distillery at distillery at 1075 Taylor's Gap Road, Charlottesville. Plans are in the works to develop an ongoing brand of Secretariat Reserve in a few years, said Alex Toomy, one of the distillery’s owners and founders and its managing member.

Secretariat was born on March 30, 1970, at The Meadow horse farm, which is now The Meadow Event Park, where the State Fair of Virginia is held each year. One of Ragged Branch’s partners is Kevin Engel, whose company, Engel Family Farms, has been farming land that was part of The Meadow since 1982. The corn used for the special bourbon had been harvested in 2017 from land on the farm that borders the North Anna River.

Toomy traced the lineage of previously barreled bourbon, pulled the barrels that had been made with corn from The Cove and rebarreled it as Secretariat Reserve, which has been aged for more than five years.

All bottles are 750ml and priced at $99.99 with a label from original artwork by New York-based artist Eric Helvie. Every Virginia ABC location will have one case (six bottles) for sale with a limit of one bottle per customer. There also will be an online lottery of 187 bottles signed by Ron Turcotte, Secretariat’s jockey during the Triple Crown races. Find out more at www.abc.virginia.gov

Kate Tweedy, granddaughter of Chris Chenery, who in the 1930s purchased The Meadow (and founded Meadow Stud, the breeding operation, and Meadow Stable, the racing operation), and daughter of Penny Chenery, who took charge of The Meadow when her father fell ill in 1968, is “very enthusiastic” about the bourbon.

“I love the fact that Kevin, who is so passionate about The Meadow and the Secretariat story is growing the corn for it,” she said. “A cool story all around.”

Engel said The Meadow was pretty much where he started his farming career. As a result, he feels a strong connection to -- and appreciation for -- Secretariat and the Chenery family.

When he learned about plans to bring a statue of Secretariat to Ashland for an anniversary event and possibly, if sufficient funds are raised, to make its permanent home there, he wanted to help.

“I made a donation in the beginning to help create some enthusiasm, and when I heard about them needing to get it here, I just raised my hand and said, ‘I can do that,’” Engel said.

So, later this month will climb into the driver’s seat of his pickup truck and pull a flatbed trailer carrying the 1 ½-times life-sized statue of Secretariat, from the foundry in Norman, Okla., where it was made, to Ashland. It will arrive in time for scheduled anniversary events on Saturday, April 1, in Ashland.

The 1,300-mile drive is “not a big deal,” said Engel, whose Hanover-based company farms a variety of grains on 25,000 acres across Virginia and North Carolina.

“I farm a pretty wide area so I do a lot of driving,” Engel said. “I have meetings and stuff around the United States, and I do a lot of driving and flying, so I’m used to running around.”

He’s invited one of his major landlords, Tim Roberts, of Maryland, to ride with him.

“I was telling him about the trip,” Engel recalled, “and he says, ‘Who’s going with you?’ and I said, ‘Well, you are, Tim.’

“I think it’ll be fun.”

Unrelated to the anniversary – but totally related to the story – Engel and his family completed the purchase last week of the land where the corn was grown. After farming the land since 1982, renting it from various landlords, Engels now owns the 349 acres that he calls Meadow Cove.

“Aw, man, I can’t tell you how much it means to me,” Engel said about taking ownership. “I’ve seen the Cove go through so many different property owners, and I’ve not really been able to take care of it and maintain like it should be because we’ve basically been on a 30-day rental deal for years. “So, I’m really looking forward to trying to get it back to its original formation when Mr. Chenery had it, as best I can.”

