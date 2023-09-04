That's the spirit, Virginia.

For at least the third consecutive year, vodka was the top-performing liquor and Tito's Handmade Vodka was the brand of choice among customers at Virginia ABC stores.

The authority reported that it moved over 1.6 million total cases of vodka in fiscal year 2023 — almost double the volume of second-place tequila. That figure comes out to 4.1 million gallons of vodka: about half a gallon per Virginia resident.

Tito's had the competition over a barrel.

The Austin, Texas-distilled vodka accounted for $72 million, or roughly 5%, of all sales at Virginia ABC stores during fiscal year 2023. Sales of the corn-based spirit increased by over $5 million from last year, and came close to equaling the combined totals of second-place Hennessy VS cognac ($44 million) and third-place Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 whiskey ($30.1 million).

What did Virginians do with all that vodka?

A look at Google search trends data shows that some of the top vodka-related queries in Virginia over the past year included "vodka sauce" and "vodka pasta," suggesting that numerous Virginians may have tried their hand at preparing Penne alla vodka, a vodka-infused pasta dish made with heavy cream and tomatoes.

Other popular search terms were "vodka drinks" and "vodka cocktails," suggesting that Virginians simply like to drink vodka.

But the staff at Tito's are hardly intoxicated by their success. "Tito's Handmake Vodka does not comment on sales numbers," a spokesperson for the company said, "so we are unable to provide commentary at this time."

It seems the liquor speaks for itself.

Tito's was founded in Austin in 1995 by Tito Beveridge. The name — Beveridge, pronounced "beverage" — is neither a pun nor a typo; it's just nominal determinism hard at work.

Beveridge started the company after he grew tired of working in the oil business and experimenting in the groundwater geology industry. He decided to shake things up by working with liquids he could actually drink.

Today, Tito's is among the most successful distilleries in the country. That success is clearer nowhere else than in Virginia.

But vodka also performed well among locally distilled spirits in the commonwealth. While Bowman Brothers Virginia straight bourbon was the top-seller among native offerings at $1.6 million, Richmond-based Cirrus Vodka came in a close second at $1.2 million.

Virginia ABC's total revenue for fiscal year 2023 was nearly $1.5 billion. Combined liquor sales across Virginia totaled over 14 million gallons. That's about 1.2 billion shots. It's also enough to fill over 700 swimming pools.

Northern Virginia topped the list of Virginia ABC planning regions, with almost 3.5 million gallons sold. Richmond was third, with over 2 million gallons sold: more than a gallon per person across the Richmond metro area.

Tito’s popularity crosses state lines, too. It was the top-seller in Idaho, hitting $15.6 million in fiscal year 2023.

“I don’t even know what to say about it anymore,” Tony Faraca, chief financial officer for the state liquor division, told The Idaho Statesman. “They’ve figured out how to touch the nerve of their consumer."

