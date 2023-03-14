A new coffee shop and roaster is coming to Lafayette Street in Malvern Gardens, a few blocks away from Stella’s.

Reviresco Coffee Co., which hopes to open at 710 Lafayette St. as soon as the city approves a special-use permit, is the brainchild of two teachers turned coffee roasters: Steven and Melissa Dalton.

“I’ve always dreamed of owning a coffee shop, ever since I was 12,” co-owner and head roaster Steven Dalton said. He is a high school criminal justice teacher for a regional career and technical center while his wife was an elementary school teacher. But when the pandemic hit and forced them both to teach online while caring for their children at home, they began to rethink their future.

“We asked ourselves, what can we do if this ever happens again? How can we plan for our family and have a little more control over our circumstances?” Dalton said.

In 2021, Dalton started roasting coffee as a side business and launched Reviresco Coffee Co. online. Melissa left her job as an elementary school teacher in Henrico County to home-school their two sons, now ages 11 and 7.

They chose the name “Reviresco,” which comes from the Latin word meaning “to flourish again.”

“We liked that imagery of something new and strong growing out of a hard situation,” Dalton said.

Reviresco is a micro coffee roaster, crafting small batches of coffee with Richmond specific names like the Carytown blend, the Fan blend and the Manchester blend. Most of the coffees are blends of beans from Central and South America, Africa and Asia.

Tim Bynum, who is also a partner in the business and a family friend, is the son of missionaries and grew up in Costa Rica. His background in Costa Rica has served as the inspiration for many of Reviresco’s blends.

Reviresco started out in shared business spaces, but quickly outgrew them. The Daltons and Bynum were looking for a stand-alone space to launch the roasting business where they would continue to sell online and through commercial partners, when a friend passed along the listing for 710 Lafayette St.

“The building is great. I wasn’t even looking in that neighborhood. It’s already so well-established,” Dalton said of the quaint, white-brick building in Malvern Gardens.

“We started meeting the neighbors and the neighborhood kept saying, ‘We want a coffee shop. Can you please do a coffee shop?’” Dalton said. “We decided, ‘let’s go all in and do the dream and do the coffee shop.’”

At 1,200 square feet for the entire building, the coffee shop will be “very small,” Dalton said. Half of the space will be committed to roasting coffee and coffee prep. There will be roughly 10 seats inside. “We’re also hoping to have some sidewalk seating or there’s a side yard for al fresco seating,” Dalton said.

Reviresco is currently waiting on the city to pass a special-use permit before they can open for business. Dalton is hoping it will pass in April and that the coffee shop will be able to open after his last day of school, when he will be leaving his career as a teacher to focus on Reviresco Coffee Co. full time.

“Hopefully, if the permit comes through, my first day of full-time coffee life is June 5 when we can open the shop and start roasting,” he said.