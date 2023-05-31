Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Friday is National Doughnut Day, and fans can celebrate by taking home a free doughnut at their favorite Dunkin' location.

Customers who buy a beverage will get a classic doughnut of their choice — like regular glazed, chocolate frosted with sprinkles or apple crumb — free of charge. In-store purchases and orders made through Dunkin's mobile app are both eligible for the promotion.

Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin's chief marketing officer, said in a statement that the company was putting the word out early to make sure no one missed their chance to get a free sweet treat.

"Friends don't let friends miss out on free donuts," Nelson said. "This June, we're rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO (fear of missing out) for good."

National Doughnut Day was started in 1938 by The Salvation Army to honor members who served doughnuts to American soldiers on the front lines during World War I.

