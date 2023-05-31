Gift this article
Friday is National Doughnut Day, and fans can celebrate by
taking home a free doughnut at their favorite Dunkin' location.
Customers who buy a beverage will get a classic doughnut of their choice — like regular glazed, chocolate frosted with sprinkles or apple crumb — free of charge. In-store purchases and orders made through Dunkin's mobile app are both eligible for the promotion.
Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin's chief marketing officer, said in a statement that the company was putting the word out early to make sure no one
missed their chance to get a free sweet treat.
"Friends don't let friends miss out on free donuts," Nelson said. "This June, we're rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO (fear of missing out) for good."
National Doughnut Day was
started in 1938 by The Salvation Army to honor members who served doughnuts to American soldiers on the front lines during World War I.
Celebrity Birthdays: May 31
Andy Hurley
Rock musician Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) is 43.
Amy Harris
Brooke Shields
Actor Brooke Shields is 58.
Evan Agostini
Clint Eastwood
Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 93.
Eric Risberg
Colin Farrell
Actor Colin Farrell is 47.
Evan Agostini
Eric Christian Olsen
Actor Eric Christian Olsen is 46.
Richard Shotwell
Gregory Harrison
Actor Gregory Harrison is 73.
Danny Moloshok
Joe Namath
Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 80.
Steven Ryan
Jonathan Tucker
Actor Jonathan Tucker is 41.
Jordan Strauss
Lea Thompson
Actor Lea Thompson is 62.
Taylor Jewell
Merle Dandridge
Actor Merle Dandridge (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 48.
Jordan Strauss
Normani Hamilton
Pop singer Normani Hamilton (Fifth Harmony) is 27.
Jordan Strauss
Peter Yarrow
Singer Peter Yarrow is 85.
Kathy Willens
Phil Keoghan
TV host Phil Keoghan is 56.
Jordan Strauss
Waka Flocka Flame
Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 37.
Amy Harris