Deep Run Roadhouse closed its Fan District location near Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus last week.
The restaurant, which opened in Fall 2015 at 309 N. Laurel St., closed Friday, according to a post on the barbecue spot's Facebook page. The closure is because the restaurant's lease is up.
Deep Run Roadhouse's West End location remains open and according to its Facebook post, the restaurant is on the hunt for a larger spot in Richmond.
Paul Hubbard opened the original Deep Run Roadhouse at 12379 Gayton Road in March 2013 after selling his interest in Alamo BBQ. Hubbard was the original chef and pitmaster at the award-winning Church Hill barbecue spot.
"Its been an amazing and successful 5 years, but our lease has come to an end. We are currently looking for a larger space to eventually move into, so we can be back downtown someday soon. Our West End store is still open 7 days a week from 11am - 9pm and it is thriving.
There are no words that could express our gratitude to all of our patrons and the VCU community. We will always honor our 10% off commitment to all patrons with a VCU ID at our West End location. We also hope to still continue being VCU's preferred BBQ Catering Company for many years to come.
With ALL of the love, sincerity, and respect imaginable, our Deep Run Roadhouse family thanks all the awesome employees and patrons, that made the last 5 years a success. We are also very fortunate to mention, that all employees at our VCU location that wanted to stay with the company, have kept their jobs and have received a higher pay rate at our West End store and in our catering department.
We will dearly miss cooking for you all and hope that you will visit us at our West End Location someday soon."
