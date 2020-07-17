Gelati Celesti's newest location in Chesterfield County is now open
The locally-owned ice cream shop is the new Swift Creek Place shopping center at 13487 Hull Street Road, about two miles west of state Route 288 - and they're celebrating with a free scoop of ice cream from 3 to 10 p.m. at the new store.
The opening date is also the kick-off to Gelati Celesti's multi-day celebration leading up to National Ice Cream Day, which is Sunday.
“We know people are eager to get out and enjoy some normalcy after all the craziness we’ve been experiencing with COVID-19. And what better way than an over-the-top weekend of ice cream jubilation," said Steve Rosser, owner and president in a statement.
Here's the full schedule of events from the news release:
July 16: Swift Creek Grand Opening. Customers get a free scoop of ice cream from 3 to 10 p.m. (Swift Creek store only).
July 17: Christmas in July. Four of Gelati Celesti’s most popular holiday flavors will be available while supplies last, including Peppermint, Pumpkin Gingersnap, Eggnog, and Cinnamon at all stores.
July 18: Make it a Sundae Saturday. Customers get a free sundae upgrade with the purchase of any size serving of ice cream at all stores.
July 19: National Ice Cream Day Giveaways & Raffle. Customers who stop and enjoy a scoop (or two) at regular prices can win all sorts of treats, including Gelati Celesti shirts and gift cards.
Also, July 16-19: Richmond customers can post a photo of themselves with a Gelati Celesti ice cream mustache on social media with the hashtag #GelatiMustache for a chance to win an Ice Cream Party for 50 people with the Gelati Celesti truck. Posts must be shared publicly on Instagram or posted on Gelati Celesti’s main Facebook page. The winner will be announced on Monday, July 20.
The Swift Creek store is the seventh location overall for Gelati Celesti - and its sixth in the Richmond region. The company opened a shop in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach last year.
It has Richmond-area locations at Gold’s Gym Plaza in Henrico, Stony Point Shopping Center on Huguenot Road, The Corner at Short Pump across from Short Pump Town Center, at 1400 N. Boulevard at the corner of Norfolk Street in Scott’s Addition, and at 5808 Grove Ave. near Libbie Avenue. Store hours are noon to 10 p.m.
Gelati Celesti was founded in 1984 by Peter Edmonds and his father, John. Steve and Kim Rosser bought the business in 2010 and have expanded it since then.
