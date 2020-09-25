Lucky AF - a new sushi restaurant from EAT Restaurant Partners - is now open in Scott's Addition

“Lucky AF (Lucky Asian Fusion) is a fresh, fun take on a modern sushi restaurant," said Chris Staples, director of hospitality and marketing for EAT Restaurant Partners, the group behind the new restaurant.

EAT bought the restaurant on March 1 from Aloi business owner Brandon Pearson. Aloi closed at the end of January after a year and half in business.

In retrospect, Staples said, the timing could've been better.

"If two weeks had passed, we wouldn't have bought it," he said.

The first cases of COVID hit the Richmond area in March and by St. Patrick's Day most restaurants were already feeling the impact of diners wanting to avoid inside dining. By the end of the month, every dining room in the state was ordered closed.

But, what can you do. EAT had inked the deal and now the restaurant is theirs, and rent and utility payments need to be paid monthly, so EAT is pressing forward with the already-announced concept.