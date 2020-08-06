Saltbox Oyster Co. restaurant is the latest business victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chef and owner Matthew Tlusty confirmed this week that he closed his year-and-a-half old oyster and seafood restaurant at Willow Lawn for good.
"This is 100% COVID-related," Tlusty said.
The coronavirus pandemic has decimated the full-service restaurant industry as the social distancing necessary to slow the spread the virus has effectively killed the entire business model.
In Virginia, restaurant dining rooms were shuttered for more than two months and even under the current Phase Three guidelines, which went into effect July 1 and allow full capacity inside restaurants, the 6 feet of distance between tables and the continued closure of bar seating has meant, operationally, less than full capacity. Regardless of capacity, though, most people are still not comfortable dining out.
A survey this week from Morning Consult, a private data firm, reported that only 34% of U.S. adults feel comfortable dining out right now.
And, as has been widely reported, takeout brings in only a fraction of the sales as dine-in.
“This whole to-go thing, it’s fool’s gold,” Tlusty told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in March. “I don’t need to just sell a crab cake entree. I need to sell a cocktail, I need to sell a bottle of wine, I need to sell a dessert. ... We make very little money off of our food. It’s everything else. And servers don’t get tipped on takeout.”
Still, Tlusty tried. After shuttering for a few weeks early in the pandemic, he reopened for takeout, then his patio, then slowly for dine-in. None of it was enough - even with his landlord working with him.
"Federal [Realty] really has been so supportive and so helpful," he said of Willow Lawn's property manager.
Tlusty has been a fixture in Richmond's restaurant scene for decades, running the kitchens at Julep's, Max's on Broad, Arcadia, Hilton Garden Inn, The White Anchovie. In the early 2000, he ran his own restaurant, Limani Fish Grill in Carytown, for six years.
None of those experiences prepared him for this pandemic. And so at the end of July, Tlusty closed the restaurant and announced his retirement on Facebook, writing: "It is time to hang up the chef coat and say Good Bye!! RVA has given me a wonderful career as a chef. Too many restaurants to thank for letting me do what I love most. Too many people to thank for guidance, inspiration, motivation and education."
Tlusty said he went out on a high note, though. Saltbox's last night of service was Saturday, July 25. The evening started with 22 reservations on the books (a third of the usual), but when word got out about a planned demonstration at Willow Lawn in response to the arrest of a man on the property earlier that week, all of the reservations canceled. He was left alone in the restaurant with one table inside as outside 50 or so people marched around the complex. He watched the other tenants lock their doors and close early and Tlusty thought of his friend and colleague, Josh Reed, a chef and Richmond activist who died suddenly earlier in the month.
As the protestors headed toward Saltbox, Tlusty didn't lock up. Instead, he threw open the restaurant's doors and he and the staff that night stood on the sidewalk and applauded the demonstrators in honor of their late friend. The demonstrators were so moved, Tlusty said, that about half ended the night dining at Saltbox, more than making up for the canceled reservations. Then the staff closed for the night - and it turned out for good. And so everyone took two shots - one for Saltbox and one for their friend, Reed. And that, Tlusty decided, was how he wanted Saltbox to end. And so it did.
"I’ve walked in kitchen’s for 39 years now. The knives are put away. I am done," Tlusty wrote. "There is so much I will miss. Thank you Richmond!!!"
Retail is devastated. Full service restaurants are closing. We need help and all of this was not caused by us or employees not providing good service. Do many business owners are simply wiped out
