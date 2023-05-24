A customer complaint uncovered that certain 14-ounce containers of the creamery's Brown Sugar Chunk with Cookie Dough & Brownies ice cream, sold in stores nationwide, contain walnuts, but were distributed in packaging that did not list walnuts, a known allergen, as an ingredient.
The recall affects pints marked with lot number 23P102 and a "best by" date of April 12, 2025, both of which can be found on the underside of the containers.
The company said that the labeling error does not affect any other Van Leeuwen products.
Customers can return the affected pints where they were purchased for a full refund, and those with more questions can contact JD Dillion at Van Leeuwen either by phone — (215) 824-6613 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern — or by emailing jd@vanleeuwenicecream.com.
